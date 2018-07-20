Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Barcelona players who may have no future under Valverde

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.76K   //    20 Jul 2018, 21:39 IST

Real Betis v Barcelona - La Liga
Gomes has had a disappointing time at Barca

Ernesto Valverde is looking to trim his Barcelona squad for the 2018/19 season. When he arrived at the Camp Nou last summer, the squad was very large.

In the end, he was forced to manage players he didn't plan to use. Most of these players were signed before Valverde's arrival and did not fit into his philosophy or style of football.

He started with 24 players but some of them left the club in January. Also, Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, and Gerard Deulofeu left the club this summer but still, the squad size is big because of new arrivals.

Clement Lenglet and Arthur arrived at the club this summer. Also, the Catalan giants are looking to bring some midfield and attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Some of the players in the Barcelona squad barely played last season. With the new arrivals, their opportunities are going to vanish completely. Barcelona would like to off-load some of these players to reduce their wage bill. Many of these players are still young and could have a great future elsewhere.

On that note, let's take a look at the four Barcelona players who may have no future under Valverde.

#4 Lucas Digne

Barcelona v Villarreal - La Liga
The French full-back has made only 29 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in his two seasons

The 25-year-old had an exceptional 2015/16 season with AS Roma at the Serie A during his loan spell. He has made 41 appearances for the Italian club and played a key role. Digne has scored three goals and assisted five more during his stay in Italy. 

Barcelona signed him from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £13.8 million in 2016. The French full-back has made only 29 La Liga appearances for Barcelona in his two seasons at the club and many of them came as a substitute from the bench. 

Digne is a left-back but Jordi Alba owns that position at the Camp Nou right now. Alba is only 29 and at the peak of his footballing career.

Barring injuries, Digne might not be able to dislodge Alba anytime soon. Digne was not able to make it to the France World Cup squad because of the lack of playing time at the Camp Nou. 

The Frenchman struggled for minutes at the Camp Nou and could not impress with his limited opportunities.

Though he was solid at the back, he struggled to go forward and contribute to their offensive play. He was not able to make the overlapping runs on a consistent basis that we used to witness from Barcelona fullbacks. 

1 / 4 NEXT
