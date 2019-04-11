4 Barcelona rejects who are starring in Europe this season

Deulofeu has fired Watford to the FA Cup final

Over the years, FC Barcelona have made a name for themselves as a hub for the production and development of the best players in the world, with the club's La Masia academy having nurtured some of the best players to ever grace the football field.

Also, beyond the production of players, the club has gotten it right when it comes to making the right purchases, with greats like Romario, Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Ronaldo de Lima but to name a few having been brought into the club courtesy shrewd transfers.

These two factors combined means that a roll call of Barcelona's past and present players sounds like a who's who of football royalty, with few clubs able to match the calibre of players who have represented the club.

However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the Blaugrana, with the club having had their own fair share of flops.

Some of these castoffs came in the form of academy graduates who did not quite live up to expectations or signings who failed to deliver.

More often than not, some of these players get sold or loaned out to other clubs and they go on to shine at their new clubs, leaving many wondering what exactly went wrong at Barcelona. In this piece, we shall be highlighting four Barcelona rejects who have starred in Europe this season.

#4 Andre Gomes (Everton)

Gomes is a man reborn in the Premier League

Andre Gomes made a name for himself in his native Portugal with Benfica whom he helped to a domestic double in the 2013/2014 season.

Having impressed during a loan spell with Valencia, the LaLiga outfit signed him on a permanent deal and he continued to impress with the Mestalla outfit, making 78 league appearances across two seasons.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old courted global attention when he played a starring role in helping Portugal win EURO 2016 and was the subject of a number of bids from a host of top clubs, before settling on Barcelona as his next destination.

His spell in Catalunya, however, went horribly off script, as the Portuguese international struggled for form and subsequently lost his place in his national team.

Things went so badly for Gomes that he looked nothing like the confident player he was at Valencia, making numerous errors, which concordantly led to him being the target of boos by the fanbase.

Reports later emanated that he was struggling with psychological issues as he found it hard to adapt to the increased demands at the club.

The revelations brought a lot of sympathy for him, but despite these, there was no visible improvement in his play and the harsh realities of professional football meant he had to be moved on.

Everton sought his services in the form of a season-long loan and Gomes has benefited from the change of environment, and has been one of the cornerstones of Marco Silva's midfield, making 25 appearances in the Premier League for the club, scoring one goal, which is a vast improvement on the 16 LaLiga appearances he made last season.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement