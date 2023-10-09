4 best African players in the world right now (October 2023)

Despite the fact that Africa has not been able to lift the World Cup, the continent in totality is blessed with a lot of brilliant players. Some of these players have been able to record their names in the prominent side of football's history books.

African players such as Liberian George Weah, Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivorian Didier Drogba will always be appreciated for their immense contributions to the beautiful game of football.

That said, this listicle will look at things from a different angle and rank the four best African players in the world right now based on current performance.

#4 Victor Boniface (Nigeria)

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

The Bayer Leverkusen forward is presently enjoying a brilliant beginning to a new season, as he has been deadly in front of goal in recent months.

Boniface is a crisp dribbler who's also relatively enthusiastic with the ball on the pitch. His ball control proficiency is top-notch as it helps him to hold onto the ball. This attracts defenders to him, creating room for his teammates in attack to position themselves properly to score goals.

Boniface has netted nine goals and registered three assists in 10 games for Bayer Leverkusen. The above numbers are even better when compared to that of several big-name African players.

#3 Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

One striker that's currently making a good name for himself in Europe and beyond is Guirassy.

Even if he's not playing for one of the biggest teams in Europe, Guirassy has shown that he's capable of competing with some of the biggest strikers in the world.

The forward has scored 14 goals and he has registered two assists for Stuttgart in eight appearances this season. In a correlated sequence, he's the current Bundesliga top-scorer with 13 goals under his belt.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Bologna FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A TIM

A clear replica of Drogba is what Victor Osimhen truly is, as he's very decent when it comes down to finishing. After a successful outing last season in which he won the Scudetto with Napoli, he has proven to be consistent this season. He has netted six goals and registered one assist in 10 games for Napoli.

If he remains consistent, he could probably secure a move to a big-name club such as Barcelona, Arsenal or Real Madrid.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

While Salah is not as efficient as he used to be in his early days as a Liverpool forward, he remains one of the best African players in the world.

The former AS Roma winger has netted six goals and registered four assists in 10 appearances for Liverpool this season. It is also key to mention that he has been the most consistent African player in the last four years.