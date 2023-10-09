4 best French players in the world right now (October 2023)

The French national football team is widely regarded as one of the most competitive international teams in Europe, as there is always a decent replacement for any player that's unavailable. This was clearly seen during the last FIFA World Cup competition in Qatar, as the French national team missed several key players such as Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. But they still emerged as the runners-up.

That said, this article will scan through the performances of French players in the current season and rank the top four in the world right now.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Feyenoord: Group E - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

An essential player he clearly is, as Antoine Griezmann is one of the reputable players in the French ranks. The forward can be best described as a player that is inventive, as he principally features as an ingenious attacking midfielder and a winger.

In the current season, Griezmann has netted four goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Los Colchoneros. His composure in attack will be fundamental for France in their upcoming games against the Netherlands and Scotland.

#3 Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Newcastle United FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

In the ranks of French strikers, Olivier Giroud is one of the most underrated but successful strikers. As the nation's all-time top-scorer, he's netted 54 goals for France.

By description, Giroud can be viewed as a striker who largely relies on other playmakers in order to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, he remains deadly in front of goal, especially in an aerial situation. The AC Milan forward has been solid, scoring four goals and registering three assists in nine games for the Rossoneri.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Newcastle United FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

By ranking and proficiency, Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the French national squad. However, it can be highlighted that PSG's lack of consistency has hampered his individual performance this season.

He's also an extremely fast striker who has a good mixture of finishing and vision in front of goal. While he is currently not at his best, Mbappe has netted eight goals in nine games for PSG this season.

#1 Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A TIM

Breaking into a national team in a competitive nation is definitely not an easy task, but Marcus Thuram has been able to successfully do so in recent months.

Since his thriving outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Thuram has shown consistency in attack.

Thuram has scored three goals and registered seven assists in 10 games for the Nerazzurri. He might not be the most talented French player, but he has shown some degree of consistency. With that being established, he deserves some commendation.