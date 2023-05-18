4 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now (May 2023)

In the footballing world, goalkeepers are tasked with the responsibility of stopping the opposition from scoring as well as guiding the back four.

Arguably the most competitive league in the world, the Premier League has been a joy to watch this season.

We have witnessed numerous amazing displays from several goalkeepers in the league that have helped their respective teams in securing crucial points.

Similarly, it can be stated that the competition among goalkeepers in the Premier League is second to none as there are currently numerous outstanding goalkeepers in the league.

Hence, this article will rank the best four goalkeepers in the Premier League right now (May 2023).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale - Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is one of the most decent goalkeepers currently in the footballing world despite Arsenal's title setback in recent weeks. Similarly, Ramsdale is well known for his outstanding saves and quick reflex.

Ramsdale has conceded 42 goals and kept 13 clean sheets in 36 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season. It's the third-joint highest number of clean sheets kept in the league this season.

The Gunners goalie has a save success rate of 69.1 percent in the Premier League this season and he deserves to be credited for his outstanding display.

#3 David De Gea (Manchester United)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Despite his persistent errors leading to goals, it can be stated that the Spaniard is one of the most experienced and outstanding goalkeepers in the league this season.

De Gea has conceded 41 goals in 35 league appearances, which is quite much for a top-level goalkeeper. But he has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the league this season (16).

Morgan @utdscope BREAKING: David De Gea has won the Premier League golden glove BREAKING: David De Gea has won the Premier League golden glove ✅ https://t.co/JWcsRu1CBu

Similarly, he has a save success rate of 68.9 percent in the Premier League despite all the challenges that he has faced. He's one of the strong contenders for Manchester United's Player of the Season award.

#2 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson - Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

It can be stated that the Premier League 2022-23 campaign is arguably one of Liverpool's most difficult campaigns in recent years.

But despite the challenges at the club, Alisson is one of Liverpool's stand-out players so far.

The Brazilian has conceded 42 goals in 36 league appearances. This could be attributed to Liverpool's porous defensive performance this season. However, he has kept the second-highest number of clean sheets in the league this season (14).

Alisson has also registered a save success rate of 71.6 percent.

#1 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Nick Pope - Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite not playing for one of the big six Premier League teams, Pope has established himself as a force to reckon with this season.

The Englishman has conceded only 31 goals in 35 league appearances. Similarly, he has kept 13 clean sheets, which is the third-joint highest number of clean sheets kept so far.

Magpie 24/7 @Magpie24_7



Newcastle were 2nd best and nearly 2 nil down. Pope making that penalty save really got us back into it!



Such a class, underated goalkeeper!



#NUFC Nick Pope appreciation post 🧤Newcastle were 2nd best and nearly 2 nil down. Pope making that penalty save really got us back into it!Such a class, underated goalkeeper! Nick Pope appreciation post 🧤Newcastle were 2nd best and nearly 2 nil down. Pope making that penalty save really got us back into it!Such a class, underated goalkeeper!#NUFC https://t.co/krzMCaJNy2

Pope has also registered a save success rate of 73.3 percent, which is one of the best in the league this season.

It can be stated that his presence in goal is one of the numerous reasons why Newcastle United are excelling in the Premier League this season.

Hence, he deserves to be credited for his immense contributions.

