4 best-performing English players this season (2022-23)

England is widely considered to be one of the strongest powerhouses in the footballing world. They have produced some notable players like Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, and free-kick specialist David Beckham.

England are blessed with an array of talent in every position and it's always very difficult for the national team manager to select his starting XI or squad list for any competition.

The 2022-23 campaign is no different as we have witnessed several outstanding performances by numerous English players.

On that note, let's take a look at the four best-performing English players so far this season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka - Leeds United v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23 season

The Arsenal forward is arguably one of the best-performing English players this season and he's currently one of the brains behind Arsenal's decent display in the Premier League.

Saka has netted four goals and has registered six assists in 13 Premier League appearances so far. Similarly, he has registered one goal involvement in six Europa League appearances this season.

The 21-year-old is the third youngest player to register 20 assists in Premier League history. His fine form puts him in strong contention to feature for England in the forthcoming World Cup competition.

#3 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Everton FC v Leicester City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite Leicester City's poor performances in the Premier League this season, Maddison is still one of England's best-performing players in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Maddison has netted six goals and has registered four assists in 12 league appearances so far. Furthermore, he's one of the highest-scoring midfielders in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old recent resurgence puts him in a good position to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Qatar World Cup competition and it will be interesting to see if his fine-form can convince his national team manager.

#2 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford v Gillingham - Carabao Cup Third Round 2022-23 season

The striker is arguably one of the most in-form English players this season and his composure in attack has been outstanding.

Toney has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he's the fourth top-scorer in the Premier League so far this season.

The 26-year-old is in strong contention to feature for England in the forthcoming World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he is selected ahead of Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He, however, remains a key player for Brentford.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur player - Harry Kane v Liverpool FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The veteran forward is the most in-form English player in the footballing world and his performances in the attack have been exceptional for Antonio Conte.

Kane has netted 11 goals and registered one assist in 14 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. Similarly, he registered three direct goal involvements in six Champions League appearances during the group stage.

The 29-year-old is currently the highest-scoring English player in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier campaign and he remains a key player for England in attack.

It will be interesting to see if he surpasses Erling Haaland as the Premier League top-scorer at the end of the season.

