4 Best-performing Manchester United players under Erik ten Hag's reign so far

After losing his first two Premier League games as the manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has bounced back brilliantly. His team has made some decent improvements in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, registering 35 points from 17 games. Similarly, they are in the knockout round of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League competition as well as other domestic competitions. Furthermore, several Red Devils players' performances have improved.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Erik ten Hag has only been in charge six months and has got them into the Premier League top four and into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup Manchester United haven't won a major trophy since 2017.Erik ten Hag has only been in charge six months and has got them into the Premier League top four and into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup Manchester United haven't won a major trophy since 2017.Erik ten Hag has only been in charge six months and has got them into the Premier League top four and into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup 👏 https://t.co/9w4Xv2Qiad

Let's take a look at the four Manchester United players who have impressed the most under Ten Hag's management.

#4 David De Gea

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Despite the team's poor run of form at the start of the season, De Gea has been one of the most outstanding players under Ten Hag's reign.

The Spaniard has registered eight clean sheets, the second-joint-highest number of clean sheets kept in the Premier League so far this season.

centredevils. @centredevils



Eight clean sheets means he’s 2nd in the table. @D_DeGea Another day, another clean sheet. 🧱Eight clean sheets means he’s 2nd in the table. Another day, another clean sheet. 🧱Eight clean sheets means he’s 2nd in the table. 🇪🇸 @D_DeGea https://t.co/GY4CIzfzj6

Similarly, he has kept four clean sheets in six appearances in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League competition.

He deserves to be credited for his impressive performances and if he maintains consistency, he will have a good chance of winning the Premier League Golden Gloves.

#3 Christian Eriksen

Manchester United v Everton: Emirates FA Cup Third Round 2022-23

The Danish midfielder is arguably one of the most experienced midfielders in the squad and his creativity has enhanced the overall quality of the attack.

Eriksen has netted two goals and registered eight assists in 26 appearances this season. His six assists are the second-most in the Premier League this season.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Christian Eriksen has the second-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season. (6) Christian Eriksen has the second-most assists of any player in the Premier League this season. (6) 🎯 https://t.co/1i8k72vMLo

Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has been outstanding and it will be interesting to see if he maintains consistency.

#2 Casemiro

Casemiro vs AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid for £70 million last summer and his presence has stabilized the team's midfield.

Before Casemiro was signed, the Red Devils' midfield was unstable. His presence has improved the overall quality of the midfield and has also stabilized the defense.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked Defends, breaks play, progressive, picks passes, and scores..Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked Defends, breaks play, progressive, picks passes, and scores..Casemiro is the COMPLETE midfield package Manchester United have lacked ❤️ 👑 https://t.co/cHREKUg9ve

The 30-year-old has netted two goals and registered three assists in 24 appearances for Manchester United this season.

He deserves to be credited for his impressive performances and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably the most impressive player under Ten Hag's reign so far.

Rashford has netted 15 goals and registered six assists in 25 appearances for the Red Devils. Similarly, he's the club's current top scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old has netted a goal in his last eight home appearances across all competitions, the most by any player in history.

centredevils. @centredevils Marcus Rashford has now scored in 8 consecutive game at Old Trafford, the MOST of any player in HISTORY🤯 Marcus Rashford has now scored in 8 consecutive game at Old Trafford, the MOST of any player in HISTORY🤯 https://t.co/imXkkhIZqi

If he maintains his consistency, his market value will increase and it will be interesting to see if he can help the Red Devils in winning several trophies this season.

Poll : 0 votes