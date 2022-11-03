Real Madrid have booked their spot in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign as they topped Group F.

The reigning European champions secured four wins, one draw and lost one game out of their six group stage games in the competition this season. Furthermore, they netted 15 goals and conceded six goals during the group stage.

During the group stage, several Real Madrid players performed well in helping the team finish on top as well as securing a decent spot in the knockout stage of the competition.

As such, we take a look at the four Real Madrid players that impressed the most during the group stage.

#4 Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio was immense in the group stages

The Spaniard is one of the players that has impressed the most for his team in the competition and his intuition in attack was outstanding during the group stage.

Asensio netted two goals and registered one assist in six appearances for his team during the group stage.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Third goal for Marco Asensio this season Third goal for Marco Asensio this season ⚽🇪🇸 https://t.co/uk9n0PU2ko

The 26-year-old has registered three goal contributions in his last three games for Los Blancos and he remains a vital player in attack.

Noodle Vini @vini_ball Marco Asensio has 3 g/a in his last 3 games, just saying Marco Asensio has 3 g/a in his last 3 games, just saying https://t.co/WQzHw0nBSD

It will be interesting to see if he will maintain his consistency throughout Real Madrid's journey in the Champions League this season.

#3 Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is having a dream season

The Uruguayan has been brilliant and clinical in attack for his team throughout this season in all competitions and his presence has been fruitful for Los Blancos in the Champions League especially.

Valverde netted two goals and registered two assists in five appearances during the group stage.

🏖 @VintageVinicius Fede Valverde in the UCL this season:



5 games played

2 goals scored

2 assists given

2 MOTMs



Best midfielder itw. Fede Valverde in the UCL this season:5 games played2 goals scored2 assists given2 MOTMs Best midfielder itw. https://t.co/SAUylJzi6Y

The 24-year-old's fine run of form is commendable and he has now registered 12 goal contributions in 18 games so far this season.

GOAL @goal Federico Valverde's glow up from last season is insane 🤯 Federico Valverde's glow up from last season is insane 🤯 https://t.co/GwchLHj46Z

Valverde remains a key player for Ancelotti in this competition and his consistency is crucial if Real Madrid stand any chance of defending the Champions League trophy.

#2 Rodrygo

Rodrygo is currently one of the most in-form players in Europe

The Brazilian is arguably one of the best performing U-23 players in Europe right now and has been clinical in front of goal.

Rodrygo scored three goals and registered one assist in six appearances during the group stage of the competition.

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr



• Vinicius Junior - 15 G/A

• Rodrygo Goes - 12 G/A

• Fede Valverde - 12 G/A Goals and Assists for Real Madrid this season :Vinicius Junior - 15 G/ARodrygo Goes - 12 G/AFede Valverde - 12 G/A Goals and Assists for Real Madrid this season : • 🇧🇷 Vinicius Junior - 15 G/A• 🇧🇷 Rodrygo Goes - 12 G/A • 🇺🇾 Fede Valverde - 12 G/A https://t.co/wX0W9OPAAT

The 21-year old equalled Ronaldo Nazario's Champions League scoring tally for Real Madrid during their 5-1 win against Celtic on November 2.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Rodrygo has now scored the same amount of Champions League goals as Ronaldo Nazario for Real Madrid Rodrygo has now scored the same amount of Champions League goals as Ronaldo Nazario for Real Madrid 😮🇧🇷 https://t.co/kuMCXITPL4

Rodrygo remains a crucial player in attack for Los Blancos and his consistency is significant for his team in the knockout round of the competition. It will be fascinating to see if he will maintain his fine form in the competition.

#1 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian is arguably Real Madrid's best player across all competitions this season and his composure in attack has been fruitful for Los Blancos.

Vinicius netted four goals and registered one assist in six Champions League appearances during the group state. Furthermore, he is Real Madrid's top scorer in the competition so far this season.

Chidera🤍 @MorningStarRMA goals for Vinícius this season and we're only just in November. We are witnessing greatness, not a one season wonder. goals for Vinícius this season and we're only just in November. We are witnessing greatness, not a one season wonder. 1️⃣0️⃣ goals for Vinícius this season and we're only just in November. We are witnessing greatness, not a one season wonder. https://t.co/avnC5rdTVZ

The 22-year-old has also recorded more successful dribbles than any other player in the Champions League this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Vinicius Junior has more successful dribbles per game (4.2) than any other player in the Champions League this season 🤤 Vinicius Junior has more successful dribbles per game (4.2) than any other player in the Champions League this season https://t.co/1ZOOjz8y4r

His consistency and vision in the final third of the pitch is crucial for Ancelotti and it will be interesting to see if he can help his team in defending their Champions League title.

