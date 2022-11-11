Spanish players are well known for their impressive passing mastery and their national football team is also widely known for their outstanding Tiki-taka style.

Over the years, Spain have arguably been one of the most influential powerhouses in international football. They have produced some decent players like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

La Roja have only won the World Cup once and will be looking to win the trophy for the second time in the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup competition.

Spain have always been blessed with an abundance of talented midfielders and attackers over the years. The 2022-23 campaign is no different as we have seen several exceptional displays from numerous Spanish players.

On that note, we will look at the four best-performing Spanish players so far this season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 David De Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Despite his omission from Spain's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition, his presence in goal has been significant for Manchester United.

De Gea has kept five clean sheets in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he has kept four clean sheets in six UEFA Europa League appearances this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC David de Gea has been playing on ANOTHER LEVEL since not being included in Spain's 55-man provisional squad 🧱 David de Gea has been playing on ANOTHER LEVEL since not being included in Spain's 55-man provisional squad 🧱 https://t.co/0Fgq7XtYsQ

The 32-year-old remains a key player for Erik ten Hag and it will be interesting to see if he can prove his doubters wrong at the end of the season.

#3 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

RC Celta de Vigo v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

The Spaniard has arguably been one of the most consistent strikers in La Liga over the last four years and his composure in front of goal has been exceptional.

Aspas has netted seven goals and has registered two assists in 14 league appearances so far. He is currently the joint-fourth top-scorer in La Liga this season.

Viaplay Sports UK @ViaplaySportsUK



Iago Aspas equalises for Celta It really doesn't get much more top corner than THAT!Iago Aspas equalises for Celta It really doesn't get much more top corner than THAT! 💥Iago Aspas equalises for Celta 🔵 https://t.co/DCRsoJcTCY

The 35-year-old is one of the players whose omission from Spain's squad for the Qatar World Cup competition came as a huge surprise.

#2 Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

The Spanish midfielder has been brilliant in the middle of the park and his presence has been excellent for Real Sociedad.

Mendez has netted six goals and has registered two assists in 14 league appearances so far. He has netted two goals and has registered one assist in six Europa League appearances this season.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN for Brais Méndez this season. Goal numberfor Brais Méndez this season. Goal number 6⃣ for Brais Méndez this season. https://t.co/mM3dLjJQLm

The 25-year-old was not selected by Luis Enrique for the forthcoming World Cup but he remains a key player in midfield for Real Sociedad.

#1 Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

Real Betis v AS Roma: Group C - UEFA Europa League

The Spanish forward is arguably the best-performing Spanish player this season and his vision in attack has been fruitful for Real Betis.

Iglesias has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 13 La Liga appearances so far. Moreover, he has registered one assist in four Europa League appearances. The 29-year-old is currently the joint-second top scorer in La Liga this season.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV

Second in Top Scorers chart only to Lewandowski.



, what have you got in store for El Gran Derbi?



#LaLigaTV 8 goals so far this season.Second in Top Scorers chart only to Lewandowski. @BorjaIglesias9 , what have you got in store for El Gran Derbi? 8 goals so far this season.Second in Top Scorers chart only to Lewandowski.@BorjaIglesias9, what have you got in store for El Gran Derbi?#LaLigaTV https://t.co/sItXvSmJAx

His omission from Spain’s World Cup squad is questionable, and this is based on the idea that he has performed better than several strikers on the list Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata so far this season.

