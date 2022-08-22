4 Best players to play for both Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent years

Manchester United and Real Madrid have enjoyed a healthy relationship in the transfer market over year.

Notable players such as Michael Owen, Gabriel Heinze, David Bechkam and Rudd Van Nistelrooy are legendary footballers who played for both teams.

Both the Red Devils and Los Blancos are regarded as two of Europe's biggest club sides. As such, it is considered a big privilege for a footballer to represent both teams in their careers.

Casemiro's imminent move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Old Trafford is evident of the relationship between the two teams in the transfer market.

The Brazilian is edging closer to sealing a move to the Red Devils for a total fee of £70 million. The transfer will make him one of the most expensive players above 30 according to ESPN.

While his arrival at the English club is imminent, Casemiro will now join a long list of players to represent both legendary clubs.

This article will look at four of the best players to play for the Red Devils and Los Blancos in recent years.

#4 Javier Hernandez

Hernandez has played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid

Javier Hernandez is regarded as one of the greatest strikers to break out of the North American continent in recent years.

The Mexican forward is also among a couple of players who have been privileged to play for both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Hernandez began his playing career with his native club C.D. Guadalajara but made the switch to Europe in 2010 where he signed for the Red Devils.

He spent a total of five seasons with the Old Trafford outfit between 2010-2015. The Mexican striker scored 59 goals and provided 20 assists in 157 games for the English club.

During his time at Old Trafford, Hernandez secured a sensational loan move to Real Madrid ahead of the 2014-15 football season. He went on to register nine goals and assists each in 33 games for Los Blancos.

He left United in 2015 to join Bayer Leverkusen and currently plies his trade for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

#3 Angel Di Maria

Di Maria has played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid

Another notable name who has been privileged to play for both clubs is Argentine winger Angel Di Maria.

He is regarded as one of the best left-footed wingers in Europe and was a creative genius during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Di Maria spent a total of four seasons at the Spanish club, where he registered 36 goals and 85 assists in 190 appearances across all competitions.

He won one La Liga title and one Champions League title with Los Blancos, among other honors.

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Florentino Perez’s biggest Mistake before Cristiano Ronaldo was Angel Di Maria. A serious footballer, scores vital goals, clocks 20+ assists, immense work rate & still a top footballer in 2021. Better than all attackers barring Benzema in currently Real Madrid squad! RESPECT! Florentino Perez’s biggest Mistake before Cristiano Ronaldo was Angel Di Maria. A serious footballer, scores vital goals, clocks 20+ assists, immense work rate & still a top footballer in 2021. Better than all attackers barring Benzema in currently Real Madrid squad! RESPECT! https://t.co/y5HtgQbp0r

After his time with Real Madrid, the Argentine then signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2014. The fee was in the region of £59.7 million, which was a then Premier League transfer record.

Di Maria, however, spent just one season with the Red Devils before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. He scored four goals and provided 12 assists for Manchester United in 32 games across all competitions.

#2 Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

The French player is regarded as one of Europe's finest defenders and is also privileged to play for both clubs.

Raphael Varane began his senior club career with Lens in France. He then sealed a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011 for a fee in the region of €11 million.

It was at Real Madrid that Varane established himself as one of the best central defenders in the world. He spent 10 seasons with Los Blancos, playing 360 matches and winning a total of 18 trophies.

The Frenchman then joined English club Manchester United for a fee in the region of £40 million in the summer of 2021. He played a total of 29 games during the 2021-22 season for the Red Devils as he battled with multiple injury issues.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is a club legend for both Manchester United and Real Madrid

The veteran Portuguese icon is a footballer who holds a strong history at both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of football's greatest players of all time. He also made the majority of his fame at both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Ronaldo began his senior club career with Portuguese side Sporting CP. He whoever secured a sensational move to Old Trafford in 2003 for a fee in the region of £12.24 million.

Under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo matured into one of Europe's best players. He eventually went on to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2008.

The Portuguese forward secured a then-world-record transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a fee in the region of £80 million.

Football is Life @FootballisL_ife



1- Cristiano Ronaldo (450 Goals)

2- Karim Benzema (324 Goals)

3- Raul (323 Goals) Karim Benzema is 2nd in Real Madrid's all-time top scorers1- Cristiano Ronaldo (450 Goals)2- Karim Benzema (324 Goals)3- Raul (323 Goals) Karim Benzema is 2nd in Real Madrid's all-time top scorers 👀⚽️1- Cristiano Ronaldo (450 Goals) 🐐2- Karim Benzema (324 Goals)3- Raul (323 Goals) https://t.co/mA0USLKUAX

Ronaldo spent nine seasons with Los Blancos, scoring a record 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 appearances. He is the club's all-time top scorer and won four Champions League titles with them and two La Liga titles, among other honors.

The Portuguese ace returned to Old Trafford last summer and was the club's top scorer in the 2021-22 season with 24 goals in 38 matches.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh