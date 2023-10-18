4 best players in the recent 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers 

With the eye-catching UEFA EURO 2024 tournament set to commence in June next year, several nations across Europe have been contesting for a chance to feature in the competition.

During the last round of fixtures, countries such as the resilient Portugal, the undefeated France, England, Scotland, Belgium and Spain obtained qualification for the tournament.

Surprisingly, strong nations such as Italy, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark and the Netherlands will have to go through the playoffs route for a chance to feature in the competition next year.

Most importantly, it's key to mention that some nations such as Cyprus, Gibraltar, North Macedonia, and Malta will not feature in the competition next year as they all erred to secure qualification.

However, let's turn our attention, as this article will rank the four best players during the recent 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France)

France v Scotland - International Friendly

After commencing the campaign on a brilliant note for his domestic club, Kylian Mbappe was yet again excellent during the last round of qualifying fixtures for Les Bleus.

The French visionary forward scored a brace as France defeated the Netherlands 2-1 on the 13th of October 2023. The above took his goal tally to six goals in six qualification games.

Lastly, he has now scored 43 goals for his country, and he is just one goal away from leveling Antoine Griezmann's 44 goals tally.

#3 Harry Kane (England)

England v Italy: Group C - UEFA 2024 Qualifiers

It's always outstanding to watch when big players step-up when they are mostly needed, as the above best describes how productive Harry Kane was for the three lions during the last round of fixtures.

In a clinical manner, the English number nine netted two goals as England defeated Italy 3-1 on the 17th of October. The above also took his goal tally to seven goals in six qualification fixtures. His brace was key as it helped England to secure qualification for the Euro competition next year.

#2 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Austria v Belgium: Group F - UEFA 2024 European Qualifiers

What a beautiful season to behold, as it can be stated that Romelu Lukaku has been firing on all cylinders in attack for his club and country in general.

The Belgian striker netted one goal in Belgium's 3-2 victory over Austria. Also, he scored the equalizer in Belgium's 1-1 draw against Sweden that was abandoned due to safety reasons on the 16th of October 2023. The above took his goal tally to 10 goals in seven games, as he's also the top-scorer in the qualifiers so far.

The former Manchester United striker is presently enjoying one of his best moments as his contributions helped Belgium to secure qualification for the tournament next year.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal v Slovakia: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

In the world of football currently, it has been seen that Cristiano Ronaldo is still contending and edging past several young and vibrant attackers despite his age, as the above is a clear definition of class.

The former Real Madrid forward scored twice as Portugal defeated Slovakia 3-2 on the 13th of October 2023. Likewise, he netted a brace as Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 on the 16th of October 2023 as well.

During the last round of qualifying games, his performance was unmatched, as he has now scored nine goals in seven qualification fixtures.