4 best Premier League defenders this season so far (2023-24)

Entrusted with the objective of safeguarding the backline, defenders comprise a critical foundation of any football club. There are basically three varieties of defenders: centre-backs, right-backs and left-backs.

Each one of the above defenders has a distinct role. But in all, their collective goal is to protect the goalkeeper and stop an opponent from scoring. Due to the competitive nature of the Premier League, the task of a defender can be more complex than how it is stated above.

Most defenders are constantly paired against intelligent attackers, as a single momentary lapse by a defender can cause some irremediable damage to the team in general. Hence, there's a need to applaud defenders who have impressed the most in the league.

So, this listicle will rank the four best defenders in the Premier League this season so far.

#4 William Saliba (Arsenal)

In the tiers of centre-backs in the Premier League, William Saliba is one of the most instinctive, as his presence in the starting XI has been integral for the Gunners in recent months.

Under his watch, in eight league appearances, the Gunners have kept four clean sheets. Also, he has registered 17 clearances and made seven key defensive interceptions. Lastly, he has won 12 aerial battles and his attributes remain crucial for the Gunners in the title race this season.

#3 Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

In the current campaign, there is no defender that has been more transformed than Cristian Romero. He has been one of the key elements in Spurs' defense so far.

The Argentine defensive player has registered 35 clearances and 12 substantial interceptions as well. Likewise, he has netted two goals in eight league games and won 21 aerial battles.

#2 Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

Surprisingly, one defender that has made the list is Vladimir Coufal. As a right-back, Coufal has registered 19 clearances and made nine significant defensive interceptions. Also, he has been pivotal in attack as he has registered four assists in eight league appearances.

He has won eight aerial duels, and there's no doubt that he has transformed both the attacking and defensive aspects of the team thus far.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Among defenders in the Premier League, there's no defender that has outperformed Kieran Trippier this season.

In eight league games, Trippier has registered the joint most assists (5). In a correlated manner, he has created the most attacking chances in the league so far (27).

In defense, the English right-back has won 16 aerial battles and registered six interceptions as well. His attacking knowledge has transformed the Magpies' attack as he has increased the attacking tempo.