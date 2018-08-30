Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 best signings made by newly promoted Premier League teams

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
435   //    30 Aug 2018, 06:40 IST

Adama Traore Joins Fulham

The Premier League transfer window closed on August 9th with various clubs spending over £1.2 billion on the new recruitments.

Liverpool were the biggest spenders in the league with an outlay of £177 million, while Chelsea broke the world record fee for a goalkeeper by spending a whopping amount of £71.6m on Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Although the big clubs were the center of attention with the biggest signings, foreign investments and the Premier League's lucrative TV deal gave power even to the smaller clubs to sign big names in the transfer market.

On that note, here is the list of best four signings by the newly-promoted teams

#4 Adama Traore

Wolves broke their transfer record this summer by signing the Spanish-born Malian player, Adama Traore, from Middlesbrough for £18 million.

Barcelona's academy graduate was regarded as one of the brightest prospects a few years back but he failed to fulfill his potential and joined the Premier League relegation-strugglers, Aston Villa in January 2015.

However, after failing to keep the side in the Premier League, he left the club after just six months and joined Middlesborough.

He could not make an impact during the first season at the club, however, he improved his game significantly under Tony Polis during the 2017-18 season. He scored five goals in the Championship last season and set up further 10 for his team.

The 22-year-old possesses blistering pace backed by his exceptional dribbling skills which could make it difficult for the Premier League defenders to deal with him this season.

#3 Joao Moutinho

The Championship winners of 2017-18 signed the talented Portuguese midfielder for an undisclosed fee, rumored to be around £5 million, from the Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco.

The 31-year old has a lot of experience under his belt and also won the UEFA European Championships in 2016. He played a vital role in Monaco's 2016-17 Ligue 1 title, scoring two goals and assisting four.

The former Porto midfielder is a versatile player capable of playing anywhere across the midfield. His passing is his biggest strength and he always makes good use of the ball. Moutinho is also a master set piece taker and is likely to take the responsibility from dead-ball situations for the Wolves this season.

At the rumored £5 million, it is a smart piece of business by the club and his presence could also help the young Ruben Neves in his development.





1 / 2 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Adama Traore Jean Seri Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
