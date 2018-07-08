4 big players who could leave La Liga this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo could depart Real Madrid

The transfer window is open once again and various clubs have started assessing various areas of their squad as they plan ahead of the upcoming campaign. In fact, it seems the World Cup is not even slowing things down as several clubs have involved themselves heavily in the transfer market.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and AC Milan have all announced popular deals this summer. Like their European counterparts, La Liga clubs are also busy in the transfer market as they plan to strengthen major areas of their squads before the next campaign kicks off.

The Spanish clubs have enjoyed a lot of reputation for buying the finest players in the market for the past few years. That feat is set to continue this summer as these clubs are already hunting for the brightest talents in the transfer market.

While the La Liga will welcome a lot of new superstars this summer, the division will also be losing some of its important figures. With many players constantly linked with speculations regarding their future, we take a look at 4 superstars who could take the exit route from the Spanish top flight this summer:

#4 Andre Gomes

Gomes has struggled ever since he switched to the Camp Nou

Portugal International, Andre Gomes is one of the few players that could depart the La Liga in order to search of green pastures elsewhere this summer. The superstar left Valencia for Barcelona in 2016, but after failing to find his feet at the Camp Nou, he is reportedly eyeing a move away from Catalonia.

New Arsenal head coach, Unai Emery is reportedly keen to lure the out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Having signed Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos recently, the former Paris Saint Germain boss wants to make the Portuguese his fourth signing of the transfer window.

According to The Independent, the Blaugrana are likely to request for a fee of around £30 million for the 24-year-old and Emery is prepared to sanction the sales of other superstars to raise the funds.