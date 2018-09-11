Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Brendan Rodgers signings who are playing an important role for Liverpool

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    11 Sep 2018, 07:19 IST

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino were signed by Brendan Rodgers.

It's been almost three years since Brendan Rodgers left Liverpool but some of the players signed by the Northern Irishman are still playing an important role for the team under Jurgen Klopp.

The current Celtic manager signed 33 players during his stay at Anfield for a collective fee of around £296 million. Christian Benteke is recorded to be the most expensive Liverpool signing under Rodgers with £32.5 million. Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana follow him as the second and third most expensive signings with £29 million and £25 million respectively.

Only 11 (including the loaned-out) out of 33 players signed by Rodgers play for the Merseysiders today. Right on this note, here is a list of the four best Brendan Rodgers signings who are still playing an important role for Liverpool.

#1 Adam Lallana

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Adam Lallana thrived under Jurgen Klopp

The England international was the third most expensive player signed by Brendan Rodgers for Liverpool and he joined the Reds for a reported fee of £25 million in 2014.

He started his Liverpool career slowly and failed to showcase his real talents until the arrival of Jurgen Klopp in 2015. He was one of Liverpool's top performers in Klopp first full season at the club and registered eight goals along with seven assists during the 2016-17 season.

However, he suffered an injury during the early stages of the previous season and managed to make only 12 league appearances. He looked sharp in the pre-season for Liverpool this term but a recent groin injury hampered his comeback.

Nevertheless, he is still in Klopp's good books and the German considers him a key to Reds' aspirations.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
