4 Celtic players Ange Postecoglou could bring to Tottenham Hotspur

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur manager in early June. He replaced Antonio Conte who was sacked towards the end of last season.

Postecoglou will have the task of bringing trophies to Tottenham Hotspur, something that has evaded the north London club for a number of years. The Australian manager had great success in achieving this at Celtic, where he won the domestic treble of the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.

Since Postecoglou had great success at Celtic, there may be possiblities of him looking to bring some players with him to Tottenham Hotspur. Let's look at some of the potential candidates.

#1 Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate was signed by Postecoglou in December 2021 and has been a very successful signing in Celtic's midfield. Hatate plays with great energy which suits Postecoglou's high intesity style.

The midfielder scored nine goals and gave 11 assists across competitions in the 2022-23 season. His performances saw him named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year (Premiership).

Hatate settled in very quickly at Celtic and he has shown the needed qualities to be very effective in a Postecoglou side. The step up to Tottenham Hotspur would be a big one but Hatate could be up to it.

#2 Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi made the Scottish Premiership look easy at times as he swept up a number of individual awards since joining Celtic in 2021. The forward was named the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year and SFWA Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

He scored a staggering 34 goals in 50 games across competitions last season. His tally included a brace against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final in a 2-1 win.

Scoring goals for Celtic in Scotland is different to any Premier League side in England but Kyogo has been a standout this year. Tottenham Hotspur require more attacking firepower and Kyogo could provide it.

#3 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley is a Danish midfielder who joined Celtic from MK Dons in January 2022. The 22-year-old was named 'Celtic's Young Player of the Year' for the 2022-23 season.

O'Riley has enjoyed a successful season at Celtic. He has the most assists in the league (11) and has created the most big chances (14). Along with being creative, he also possesses ball-winning abilities in midfield. This can be seen as he ranks third in the league for most balls won in the final third (28), according to Sky Sports.

Football Scotland have linked O'Riley with a summer move to Brighton & Hove Albion which shows that other Premier League sides believe he can make the step up. If Postecoglou thinks this as well it could be a welcome addition to the Tottenham Hotspur midfield.

#4 Jota

Jota Filipe

Jota initially signed for Celtic on loan from Benfica at the beginning of the 2021-22 season. Following an excellent season in which he scored 13 goals and gave 14 assists across competitions, he was signed permanently for around £6.5m.

The Portuguese winger also had a successful 2022-23 season. He managed 15 goals and 12 assists in 43 games across competitions. He also managed to score twice in the Champions League, including a stunning free kick against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

With Tottenham Hotspur deciding not to make Arnaut Danjuma's move permanent, they may be light in attacking areas. Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski are the current options across the front line. Bryan Gil who spent the second half of the season on loan at Sevilla is also scheduled to return.

Son had a poor season by his standards and Tottenham Hotspur didn't seem to have an option but to play him on the left wing. Jota is quick, skillfull and can create opportunities for himself and other players. He could be a great option for Spurs to rotate their attacking options.

