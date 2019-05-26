4 center backs that could improve Manchester United's defence

Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver

With the summer transfer window now open, clubs are eager to sign the best and most suitable players ahead of their rivals. Premier League clubs spent a huge sum on transfers last season as usual and plenty of cash is expected to be spent this season as well.

After the season ended with failure to qualify for Champions League, United will be desperate to improve their squad with new signings. Following a disappointing 6th place finish, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for a better 2019/2020 season.

United have already been linked with a host of talented players including Daniel James of Swansea and Newcastle's Sean Longstaff. One area that the Red Devils are likely to prioritize is central defense. The club shipped in over 50 goals last season. The likes of Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia endured poor campaigns.

Victor Lindelof was the only consistent United defender but struggled in the absence of a regular defensive partner. United must bring in a world class central defender to shore up their defense, alongside the Swedish.

Here, we look at 4 possible candidates.

#4 Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti is likely to leave Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti has been a transfer target for United for a while. The 25-year-old World Cup winner was linked to a move last season but instead, went on to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

This season however, chances have been hard to come by with Clement Lenglet impressing for the team. Barcelona are also being linked with a move for Ajax's teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt. A move for de Ligt could mark the end of Umtiti's stint with the Spanish club.

The Frenchman would be an ideal partner for Lindelof, allowing the Swede to play to the best of his abilities at the back. Umititi has an amazing pass accuracy, averaging an accuracy of 94% in the league this season.

At 25, Umtiti is yet to achieve his peak and would spend his best years with the Red Devils.

#3 Harry Maguire

Maguire has proven himself on the big stage

Harry Maguire was linked with a deadline day move to United last season. The move failed to materialize and Maguire signed an improved deal with the Foxes.

Fast forward a season, the 26-year-old is being linked with a move to both the Manchester clubs this season. A transfer to Old Trafford could be more beneficial with Maguire likely to be assured of a major role. Meanwhile, if he were to move to City, he could be behind the likes of other centre-backs for the Cityzens.

Leicester will be desperate to keep hold of their star man, who played a stellar role in England's successful World Cup campaign last year. However, the defender will not come cheap.

Maguire is a known towering figure and a threat from set pieces, winning around 3.8 aerial duels per game. Good with the ball at his feet, Maguire likes to bring the ball out from the back, something which United lack.

Maguire is already accustomed to the physicality of English football and would slot in seamlessly at United.

