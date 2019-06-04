4 cheap alternatives Arsenal can look at with their shoestring budget

Securing a Champions League spot was the top priority For Unai Emery's first season at Arsenal. But a fifth-place finish in the Premier League combined with a loss in the Europa League final ended the Gunners’ season on a disappointing note.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League means that Unai Emery is left with a shoestring budget which is reported to be around just £45 million, excluding player sales.

Arsenal are in dire need of a squad overhaul. But without Champions League the next season and the reported funds in hand, their dreams of landing marquee names are all but over. Nevertheless, Unai Emery has suggested that their failure will not affect their transfer business in the summer and has also hinted some major departures in order to generate more funds.

Keeping in mind the limited budgeted and the areas that need additions, here are some the signings that can help the Spanish manager continue his rebuilding process at the Emirates.

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

1. Dennis Praet (Sampdoria)

UC Sampdoria v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

After spending over a decade at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey will be heading to Turin next season to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The departure of the 28-year-old midfielder has not only left the Arsenal fans emotional, but has also created a void in the center of the park for the Gunners.

With other major targets almost certain to baulk at the prospect of not playing in the Champions League, Arsenal will be forced to look elsewhere. The Gunners therefore do have an unfamiliar, exciting, and a low cost alternative in Dennis Praet.

The Belgian currently plays for Seria A side Sampdoria. The Gunners signed Lucas Torriera from the same team last year. The Uruguayan became an instant hit with the fans and has enjoyed a successful campaign this season at the Emirates. It looks like Unai Emery wants to repeat history and this time wants to bring the Belgian midfielder to the Emirates this summer.

Praet has been impressive for the Italian side over the last couple of seasons. The youngster is a complete midfielder and excels in both - offensive and defensive - parts of the game. The Belgian international has the ability to run at the opposition with good bursts of pace as well as provide defensive support to the backline. This season, the midfielder averaged 2 tackles per game and contributed to 5 goals, scoring 2 and assisting 3 for the Blucerchiati.

The young midfielder is yet to enter his prime years and with the potential he possesses, he could prove to be a bargain for the Gunners.

