4 clubs that are yet to be defeated in Europe's top five leagues this season so far

Of the numerous season-long records held by the top clubs across the world, one of the most rare occasions continue to be the unbeaten tag. The competition, especially in Europe's top five leagues, is so rigorous that it is almost unthinkable that a club can go all season without tasting defeat.

Arsene Wenger's Gunners team achieved this feat in the league in the 2003-04 season, when they won 26 games and drew the rest to win the only Golden Premier League trophy. To achieve such a feat, teams have to be consistent, clinical and mentally sound.

In the 2023-24 campaign, while numerous top clubs have been defeated in their respective leagues, there are some teams that have proven to be consistent and have avoided defeat so far.

On the basis of the above, this listicle will talk about four teams in Europe's top five leagues that are yet to be defeated this season.

#4 Barcelona

Unlike their rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona is the only club in the La Liga that are yet to be defeated this season. Xavi Hernandez's men have won six and drawn three out of the nine league games that they've played so far.

Concurrently, they have registered 21 points and are currently sitting on the third spot in the league's ranking. Barcelona has also scored the most goals in the league so far, and if they remain consistent, their probability of winning the league title is very high.

#3 Arsenal

The Gunners are presently one of the teams that are seen as a title contender in the Premier League this season, having dominated several big-name teams thus far. Arsenal has shown class and dexterity as they have won six and drawn two out of the eight league games that they have played.

By ranking, the Gunners have registered 20 points, and they presently occupy the second spot in the league's standing, as they are also level on points with first place Tottenham Hotspur. Avoiding a momentary lapse remains key in their title pursuit.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

No one had expected that Spurs would be very efficient, having made several changes at the club last summer. While all the praises could be attributed to the new manager, players such as Son Heung-min and James Maddison could also be credited for their immense performance that have transformed the club's recent results.

Spurs have won six and drawn two out of the eight league games that they've played so far. Furthermore, they've also registered 20 points, and they are the current league leaders in the Premier League. Lastly, if they've ever dreamt of winning the title, this season can be termed as a perfect one for them to actualize their dreams.

#1 Bayer Leverkusen

A startling modification is actually the best phrase to describe how Xabi Alonso has transformed Bayer Leverkusen, as they are currently one of the dominant forces in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen has won six games and drawn one out of the seven league games that they played this season. Similarly, they have registered 19 points, and they are the current league leaders in the Bundesliga standings. It will be fascinating to see if they will be able to conquer Bayern Munich in the title challenge this season.