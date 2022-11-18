4 coaches who could have selection headaches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us. It will begin on Sunday with Ecuador taking on hosts Qatar. 32 teams from across the world will fight to win football's most prestigious trophy on December 18.

Several minnows have punched above their weight to make their way to the World Cup while some favorites are raring to go in Qatar and establish their dominance in international football.

The big hitters have star-studded squads which is both a blessing and sometimes may be a curse. While it is great to have several good options for every position, the decision to choose one and bench the rest is a selection dilemma for the manager.

This involves keeping all squad members happy while at the same time choosing the right balance for the team. In this article, we will take a look at four such teams whose coaches have an overload of options to choose from at the mega event in Qatar.

#4 Gareth Southgate - England

England Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate's English troop will be a heavy favorite to win the World Cup in Qatar. England has a star-studded team, with world-class players in every position.

The responsibility and expectation on Southgate's shoulders is incredibly high as the fans back home are confident about ending their 56-year wait for another World Cup.

The squad value of England's team is estimated at a staggering £1.58b.

Southgate has tough choices to make in multiple departments. There is a three-way competition in goal amongst Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), and Jordan Pickford (Everton).

The midfield has stars like Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and more vying for three-four positions.

#3 Fernando Santos - Portugal

Santos is the head coach of Portugal

Portugal is also heading into the 2022 World Cup with potentially their best World Cup team in a long while. The rise in talent in Portuguese football is there for everyone to see, with their current team estimated at £1.1b, the fifth-most valuable international football team across the world.

The goalkeeper's position has competitors like Jose Sa, Rui Patricio, and Diogo Costa. They also have several world-class midfielders, of which only one or two can play in the starting XI in deep midfield.

#2 Didier Deschamps - France

France Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France are the defending champions after winning the 2018 edition in Russia. Their team has grown in strength over the last four years, with some older players also coming back into the squad (Karim Benzema).

With Didier Deschamps' current squad valued at £1.3b, France has what it takes to win the World Cup again. The frontline, despite an injury to Nkunku, is studded with stars like Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Oliver Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe, among others.

Williams Saliba, Jules Kounde, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano, among others, will fight for two spots in the center-back slots.

#1 Tite - Brazil

Brazil training session with coach Tite

Brazil are never too far away from winning any tournament. However, the serious depth of talent in the squad in this edition has made them one of the biggest favorites in Qatar. Their squad is valued at £1.4b, only behind England.

Head coach Tite has an abundance of players in every position. His team's attack in particular is stacked with options who can all be called game-changers.

His nine-man frontline options include Neymar, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, and Antony.

The goalkeeping spot will see Ederson Moraes fight Alisson Becker for the number one slot.

