Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 coaches that could land the Spain job 

MarkinSpain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    03 Jul 2018, 13:29 IST

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the Spanish national team. They headed to Russia full of optimism at their chances of rediscovering the spark that fired them to glory in South Africa in 2010 and they did so with a highly rated coach, who had recently signed an improved contract.

However, as Florentino Perez came calling and Julen Lopetegui found the lure of Real Madrid too great to turn down, the wheels were set in motion for a dramatic series of events that contributed to a World Cup campaign that ended in an early exit against Russia, leaving La Roja looking for a third Head Coach in the space of a month.

With Fernando Hierro set to resume his role as sporting director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, a new appointment is imminent as Spain gear up for the UEFA Nations League and what should be the relatively simple prospect of qualifying for Euro 2020. 

With the majority of the most highly-rated Spanish coaches already employed, their options are not plentiful but here are three men who could be in the frame as La Roja move into a new era without the likes of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique:

#4 Luis Enrique

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ALAVES
FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ALAVES

Luis Enrique on the surface is a good fit for the Spain job. He has been out of work for a year now following what has to be viewed as a successful stint at Camp Nou. The intensity of that job ensured he was likely to take a break from football but the Asturian is now keen to return to work and has so far failed to land a big job this summer despite rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

International management may be more to his liking given he’s a man with many passions outside of football and would perhaps relish the lack of day-to-day involvement, a factor that puts many young coaches off taking an international job.

His most recent ties obviously lie with Barcelona but Luis Enrique also played for Real Madrid during his career not to mention 62 times for Spain and he is someone capable of striking the balance and maintaining a harmony between the two main factions in the dressing room.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Marco Asensio Luis Enrique Zinedine Zidane
World Cup 2018: 4 things Spain must do to recover...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: 5 key battles that can...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 key takeaways as Russia stun Spain in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Spain vs Morocco: 4 Spanish players to...
RELATED STORY
World Class Players, Schoolboy Errors: Did Spain...
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Russia: 5 Best and Worst Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Time for Spain to move away from tiki-taka
RELATED STORY
Spain 2-2 Morocco: 3 things that went wrong for Spain,...
RELATED STORY
Spain 1-1 Russia: 5 Talking Points as Spain crash out 3-4...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us