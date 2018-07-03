4 coaches that could land the Spain job

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for the Spanish national team. They headed to Russia full of optimism at their chances of rediscovering the spark that fired them to glory in South Africa in 2010 and they did so with a highly rated coach, who had recently signed an improved contract.

However, as Florentino Perez came calling and Julen Lopetegui found the lure of Real Madrid too great to turn down, the wheels were set in motion for a dramatic series of events that contributed to a World Cup campaign that ended in an early exit against Russia, leaving La Roja looking for a third Head Coach in the space of a month.

With Fernando Hierro set to resume his role as sporting director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, a new appointment is imminent as Spain gear up for the UEFA Nations League and what should be the relatively simple prospect of qualifying for Euro 2020.

With the majority of the most highly-rated Spanish coaches already employed, their options are not plentiful but here are three men who could be in the frame as La Roja move into a new era without the likes of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique:

#4 Luis Enrique

FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ALAVES

Luis Enrique on the surface is a good fit for the Spain job. He has been out of work for a year now following what has to be viewed as a successful stint at Camp Nou. The intensity of that job ensured he was likely to take a break from football but the Asturian is now keen to return to work and has so far failed to land a big job this summer despite rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

International management may be more to his liking given he’s a man with many passions outside of football and would perhaps relish the lack of day-to-day involvement, a factor that puts many young coaches off taking an international job.

His most recent ties obviously lie with Barcelona but Luis Enrique also played for Real Madrid during his career not to mention 62 times for Spain and he is someone capable of striking the balance and maintaining a harmony between the two main factions in the dressing room.