4 deadline day transfers that could happen at Arsenal

Olaniyi Damilola 08 Aug 2018, 20:57 IST

New Arsenal boss - Unai Emery

Unai Emery has made a number of notable acquisitions since his announcement as the new Arsenal boss replacing Arsene Wenger.

Emery is hoping to change Arsenal’s fortune come the start of the season, and you can’t put it past the club to sign more players with the hope of competing with other clubs getting ready for next season. Here are the 4 players that could still join the club on deadline day.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

Patience is wearing thin

The World-Cup winner has not had it smooth at Camp Nou since completing a move from Dortmund last season. His transfer saga was the talk of the town last summer after he refused to resume training with the club.

He has since failed to hit the heights that saw him highly rated as one of the best youngsters in the world. Injuries have played its part though, but since returning from his injury layoff at the start of his career with the Catalans, he has only seen patches in form.

Disciplinary issues have been a major concern for the Frenchman, and he hasn’t done much to allay such fears. Didier Deschamps became frustrated with him at the World Cup, this inadvertently saw him being frozen out of the starting eleven.

Barcelona completed the signing of Malcolm from Bordeaux recently, this doesn’t bode well for Dembele as the Brazilian has hit the ground running already. A fast-paced dribbler that’s adept at bringing others into play, if Arsenal eventually sign the Frenchman, he will offer Emery a range of skill-set that will be so important for the team.

#2 Ricardo Rodriguez

A defender of steel

The AC Milan man will always be courted by clubs around the world due to his attributes. Adjudged as one of the best left-backs in the world, he has all the markings of a fine player.

Noted all around for his set-piece prowess, he scored his first for AC Milan with a clinical free-kick in a Europa League qualification match, he will be an added threat for Arsenal.

AC Milan’s refusal to consider selling the Swiss has been the stumbling block in negotiations, but with Kolasinac injured and confirmed to miss up to ten weeks of action, you will expect Arsenal to go all out for their man.

