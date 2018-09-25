Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 decisions from the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 that make no sense

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.26K   //    25 Sep 2018, 03:58 IST

The 2018 Best FIFA Football Awards made headlines for the wrong reasons
The 2018 Best FIFA Football Awards made headlines for the wrong reasons

The annual FIFA awards have always sparked a huge debate year in year out. For instance, in recent years, Andres Iniesta continued to be named in the FIFPro XI despite there being other more deserving candidates.

If that isn’t controversial enough, they named David Luiz in the FIFPro XI in 2014. Lest we forget, Germany won the World Cup that year and Luiz played in defence when Germany scored seven against Brazil.

However, this year, the FIFA Awards have hit lows that many, including me, thought wasn’t possible.

FIFA already alienated football fans with some dubious nominations for their awards like including Kasper Schmeichel for the best goalkeeper award when David De Gea and Jan Oblak was completely left out. The worst though was the exclusion of Lionel Messi from the top three of the Best Player Award.

When the winners of the Best FIFA Football Awards were announced, doubts on the decision-making capabilities of FIFA intensified. So, take a look at the four most ridiculous decisions from this year’s award ceremony.

#1 No Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the FIFPro XI

Salah was left out of the FIFPro XI despite being one of the nominees for the best player award
Salah was left out of the FIFPro XI despite being one of the nominees for the best player award

Mohamed Salah was one of three players nominated for this year’s best player award along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. So, it made sense for the Egyptian to be named in the FIFPro XI, right? Well, not for FIFA.

Salah was left out of this year’s FIFPro XI with Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard preferred over him. Hazard and Mbappe had fantastic World Cups and a good season at club level, but it certainly wasn’t enough to merit a place over the Egyptian.

The Liverpool man isn’t the only Premier League player who missed out on a deserved place in the XI. Kevin De Bruyne was the architect of Manchester City’s record-breaking Premier League season and he also played a big part in Belgium’s run to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup.

Despite racking up the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues and only missing out on the PFA Player of the Year because of Salah, the Manchester City man was left out. In fact, not one player from the Manchester City squad was in the XI.

It might spark a debate, but in my personal opinion, Salah and De Bruyne should have been in the FIFPro XI instead of Hazard and Mbappe.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Mohamed Salah FIFA Awards
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
4 famous football debates that will never have a conclusion
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
4 signings that Premier League sides have missed out on...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Top 4 standings
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Every opening-day fixture of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 7 best goalkeepers for...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the Premier League at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us