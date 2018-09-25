4 decisions from the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 that make no sense

The 2018 Best FIFA Football Awards made headlines for the wrong reasons

The annual FIFA awards have always sparked a huge debate year in year out. For instance, in recent years, Andres Iniesta continued to be named in the FIFPro XI despite there being other more deserving candidates.

If that isn’t controversial enough, they named David Luiz in the FIFPro XI in 2014. Lest we forget, Germany won the World Cup that year and Luiz played in defence when Germany scored seven against Brazil.

However, this year, the FIFA Awards have hit lows that many, including me, thought wasn’t possible.

FIFA already alienated football fans with some dubious nominations for their awards like including Kasper Schmeichel for the best goalkeeper award when David De Gea and Jan Oblak was completely left out. The worst though was the exclusion of Lionel Messi from the top three of the Best Player Award.

When the winners of the Best FIFA Football Awards were announced, doubts on the decision-making capabilities of FIFA intensified. So, take a look at the four most ridiculous decisions from this year’s award ceremony.

#1 No Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the FIFPro XI

Salah was left out of the FIFPro XI despite being one of the nominees for the best player award

Mohamed Salah was one of three players nominated for this year’s best player award along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. So, it made sense for the Egyptian to be named in the FIFPro XI, right? Well, not for FIFA.

Salah was left out of this year’s FIFPro XI with Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard preferred over him. Hazard and Mbappe had fantastic World Cups and a good season at club level, but it certainly wasn’t enough to merit a place over the Egyptian.

The Liverpool man isn’t the only Premier League player who missed out on a deserved place in the XI. Kevin De Bruyne was the architect of Manchester City’s record-breaking Premier League season and he also played a big part in Belgium’s run to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup.

Despite racking up the most assists in Europe’s top five leagues and only missing out on the PFA Player of the Year because of Salah, the Manchester City man was left out. In fact, not one player from the Manchester City squad was in the XI.

It might spark a debate, but in my personal opinion, Salah and De Bruyne should have been in the FIFPro XI instead of Hazard and Mbappe.

1 / 4 NEXT