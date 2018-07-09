4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo

Future partners??

With Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Juventus from Real Madrid coming close, the world awaits to see the Portuguese play alongside Gonzalo Higuain once again. The former teammates at Real Madrid promise to be a fascinating duo and their partnership could possibly yield tons of goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is often labelled as one of the greatest players of all time and it is no surprise that any player will want to play alongside the legendary number 7. While his real Madrid stint has been hugely successful with lots of trophies to show for including 4 champions league titles, Ronaldo was very often left alone with the burden. But Higuain presents something Cristiano Ronaldo will appreciate that is his work rate. The Portuguese forward loves to play alongside hardworking footballers and relishes the opportunities presented to him in front of the goal.

Many great players have had the opportunity to play alongside the 5-time ballon dor winner from Portugal but only a few have been able to leave an impression on the mighty Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the years Ronaldo has played with some of the greats of the game but there have been 4 men who formed a deadly partnership with the Real Madrid winger. Here we present you the top 4 partners Cristiano Ronaldo had in club football:

#4 Angel di Maria, Real Madrid

Angel di Maria

The Argentine sensation Angel di Maria played with Cristiano Ronaldo for 4 seasons and it is fair to say that the Portuguese winger loved the presence of di Maria.

Di Maria with all the tricks in his bag baffled defenders on his way to provide Cristiano Ronaldo with the perfect chances in front of the goal.

The Argentine was named the man of the match in real’s champions league triumph over Atletico Madrid in 2014. The duo did help real in winning La Liga once, in 2011-12 with di Maria and Ronaldo being the main men responsible for Los Blancos' title triumph.

Di Maria famously assisted Ronaldo in real’s 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona in 2011 Copa del ray final. this was the duo's first trophy for the club and thus began their beautiful journey of terrorizing defences around Europe.

Ronaldo's former employees and di maria's future ones- manchester united did face the wrath of real Madrid's sensational duo as the Argentine once again turned out to be the provider for Cristiano and the Portuguese did the rest with a towering header to level their round of 16 match of UCL at Bernabeu in 2013.