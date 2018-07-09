Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo

Sanchit Grover
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.95K   //    09 Jul 2018, 03:40 IST

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-JUVENTUS
Future partners??

With Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Juventus from Real Madrid coming close, the world awaits to see the Portuguese play alongside Gonzalo Higuain once again. The former teammates at Real Madrid promise to be a fascinating duo and their partnership could possibly yield tons of goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is often labelled as one of the greatest players of all time and it is no surprise that any player will want to play alongside the legendary number 7. While his real Madrid stint has been hugely successful with lots of trophies to show for including 4 champions league titles, Ronaldo was very often left alone with the burden. But Higuain presents something Cristiano Ronaldo will appreciate that is his work rate. The Portuguese forward loves to play alongside hardworking footballers and relishes the opportunities presented to him in front of the goal.

Many great players have had the opportunity to play alongside the 5-time ballon dor winner from Portugal but only a few have been able to leave an impression on the mighty Cristiano Ronaldo.

Over the years Ronaldo has played with some of the greats of the game but there have been 4 men who formed a deadly partnership with the Real Madrid winger. Here we present you the top 4 partners Cristiano Ronaldo had in club football:

#4 Angel di Maria, Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga
Angel di Maria

The Argentine sensation Angel di Maria played with Cristiano Ronaldo for 4 seasons and it is fair to say that the Portuguese winger loved the presence of di Maria.

Di Maria with all the tricks in his bag baffled defenders on his way to provide Cristiano Ronaldo with the perfect chances in front of the goal.

The Argentine was named the man of the match in real’s champions league triumph over Atletico Madrid in 2014. The duo did help real in winning La Liga once, in 2011-12 with di Maria and Ronaldo being the main men responsible for Los Blancos' title triumph.

Di Maria famously assisted Ronaldo in real’s 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona in 2011 Copa del ray final. this was the duo's first trophy for the club and thus began their beautiful journey of terrorizing defences around Europe.

Ronaldo's former employees and di maria's future ones- manchester united did face the wrath of real Madrid's sensational duo as the Argentine once again turned out to be the provider for Cristiano and the Portuguese did the rest with a towering header to level their round of 16 match of UCL at Bernabeu in 2013.

Page 1 of 4 Next
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Angel di Maria Cristiano Ronaldo
5 things only Cristiano Ronaldo has done in football history
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 better overhead kick goals than Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 acts of charity by Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 times Cristiano Ronaldo proved he is human
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why it is time to stop hating Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's 5 greatest players of all time
RELATED STORY
10 best Champions League finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
Tomorrow TOR SHE 09:00 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sheriff
Tomorrow FLO HAP 09:00 PM Flora vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Tomorrow ALA CEL 09:30 PM Alashkert vs Celtic
Tomorrow F-D VID 09:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs Videoton
Tomorrow VKI HJK 11:30 PM Víkingur vs HJK
Tomorrow SHK THE 11:45 PM Shkendija vs The New Saints
11 Jul DRI MAL 12:15 AM Drita vs Malmö FF
11 Jul COR LEG 12:15 AM Cork City vs Legia Warszawa
11 Jul AST SUT 07:30 PM Astana vs Sutjeska
11 Jul SPA CRV 09:30 PM Spartaks Jūrmala vs Crvena Zvezda
11 Jul SPA ZRI 09:30 PM Spartak Trnava vs Zrinjski
11 Jul SDU APO 09:30 PM Sūduva vs APOEL
11 Jul LUD CRU 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Crusaders
11 Jul KUK VAL 10:30 PM Kukësi vs Valletta
11 Jul OLI QAR 11:30 PM Olimpija vs Qarabağ
12 Jul VAL ROS 01:30 AM Valur vs Rosenborg
17 Jul HJK VKI 09:30 PM HJK vs Víkingur
17 Jul VAL KUK 09:30 PM Valletta vs Kukësi
17 Jul MAL DRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Drita
17 Jul APO SDU 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sūduva
17 Jul HAP FLO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Flora
17 Jul THE SHK 11:30 PM The New Saints vs Shkendija
17 Jul VID F-D 11:45 PM Videoton vs F91 Dudelange
18 Jul CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartaks Jūrmala
18 Jul CRU LUD 12:30 AM Crusaders vs Ludogorets
18 Jul LEG COR 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Cork City
18 Jul ZRI SPA 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Spartak Trnava
18 Jul SHE TOR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Torpedo Kutaisi
18 Jul QAR OLI 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Olimpija
18 Jul ROS VAL 11:15 PM Rosenborg vs Valur
18 Jul SUT AST 11:30 PM Sutjeska vs Astana
19 Jul CEL ALA 12:15 AM Celtic vs Alashkert
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us