4 early favourites to win the La Liga title this season 

By the magnitude of competitiveness, La Liga is one of the most renowned football leagues in the world. The level of rivalry is mostly sour, and there are various underdog clubs that could shock the big-name and big-money clubs.

In modern times, teams such as Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Athletic Club have evolved to be forces to reckon with in the league. However, numerous clubs such as the ever-consistent Real Madrid, Barcelona and Girona have begun their season on a radiant note.

So, this listicle will look at four early favorites that could win the La Liga title this season.

#4 Girona

Girona FC v UD Las Palmas - La Liga EA Sports

Surprisingly, Girona as an underdog team is one of the early contenders for the league title this season, having commenced the campaign on a remarkable note.

The Blanquivermells have registered 22 points from nine league games thus far, and they are presently ranked second in the standings, two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

With in-form players such as Artem Dovbyk, Yangel Herrera and Savio, they stand a good chance of competing for the title based on current projections. Although, it's easier said than done, so they need to maintain consistency if they intend to achieve the above.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports

By convention in La Liga, Atletico Madrid has always been one of the challengers for the title in the last seven years.

In the current campaign, Los Colchoneros are also one of the initial contenders, having registered 19 points from eight league games thus far. Likewise, they are presently ranked fourth, with a game in hand.

Some of the best players in the squad such as Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann are in their best run of form. Hence, given their present form and squad prowess, they have a clean shot at the title should they remain consistent.

#2 Barcelona

FC Barcelona - La Liga 2023-24 campaign

Barcelona are not backing down despite the fact that they are the current league titleholders. They are the only team in the league that is yet to register a defeat this season. Barcelona have registered 21 points from nine league games so far, and they are similarly ranked third in the league's standings.

It's also key to mention that Xavi's men have scored the highest number of goals in the league at this stage of the competition (21).

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - La Liga EA Sports

There are only a few teams across Europe that are arguably in better form than Real Madrid currently. The squad has shown dominance across multiple competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

As the current league leaders, Real Madrid have secured 24 points from nine games. With incredible players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde, mixed with the level of consistency that the squad has shown so far, the Los Blancos currently have the highest probability of winning the title.