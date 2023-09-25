4 early favourites to win the Premier League title this season 

Going by the level of competitiveness, the Premier League is one of the most difficult leagues to predict and analyze its outcome. There are numerous underdog teams that could upset several big-name teams in the course of the campaign.

This has been proven as we witnessed how Newcastle United as well as Brighton & Hove Albion dominated several big-name teams last season.

However, several teams such as Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have started the new season on a bright note. This listicle will look at four early favorites that could win the Premier League title this season.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur would love to put last season behind them. They were poor across all competitions and they also failed to secure a Champions League spot.

However, the changes in several areas of the club can be seen as a breath of fresh air it has enhanced the performance of the squad. While it was perceived that the departure of Harry Kane would have affected Spurs, the team has not felt his absence.

Spurs have registered 14 points from six league games, and they currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings. While the team didn't sign numerous big-name players, the signing of James Maddison together with their promising start has made them one of the teams to watch out for. While it's early to predict, they stand a decent chance of winning their first Premier League title if they continue in the same vein.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Having competed immensely with Manchester City last season, the Gunners are definitely one of the odd favorites to win the title this season. They have commenced their season on a good note as they have registered 14 points from six league games, and they are currently ranked fifth on the table.

The signing of several top-class players like Declan Rice, David Raya and Jurrien Timber has boosted their depth. Squad fatigue was one of the main reasons why the Citizens overpowered them in the title race last campaign. Hence, given their current form and squad strength, they have a decent shot at the Premier League title.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League 23-24

Jurgen Klopp was under heavy scrutiny last season as his team failed to register themselves as one of the traditionally dominant teams in the Premier League.

It led to a massive upgrade in the squad which has had a positive impact on the team's performance. The Reds are currently ranked second in the standings having secured 16 points from their first six league games.

It could be argued that it's too early to praise the squad. Nevertheless, the signings of several top-class midfielders like Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister has given them the needed balance in midfield. This imbalance was one of the rationales why the team struggled in the last campaign.

While the challenges have been addressed, the Reds have a promising possibility of winning the Premier League title if they remain resilient.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

It looks as if the Citizens are not backing down anytime soon. They are the only Premier League team that have registered a 100% winning streak in the league this season.

Many had expected Pep Guardiola's team to struggle, as notable starters like Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan left the club last summer. Similarly, Kevin De Bruyne's injury was largely expected to have a negative impact in the midfield, but the team have coped fairly without their key man.

These factors indicate how powerful and endowed the squad is, and this is also an inkling that the team is as firm as usual. Having registered 18 points from six league games, there's no doubt that the Citizens remain the most likely candidates to emerge as the Premier League title winners once again.

Poll : Who do you think will win the Premier League title this season Manchester City Arsenal 0 votes