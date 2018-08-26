Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 encouraging signs for Liverpool after the win against Brighton 

Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
720   //    26 Aug 2018, 23:15 IST

Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Brighton sent them to the summit of the Premier League table, leapfrogging Manchester City in the process. A two-point advantage over last season's title winners could prove crucial going into the month of September and the international break.

On paper, it seems like the perfect start to the league campaign, with seven goals scored and clean sheets in all three games so far. There were, however, areas of concern that need to be delved into by Jurgen Klopp and his side, given the scoreline and the fact that Brighton were still very much in the game until the last minute.

A goal from last season's Golden Boot winner and Ballon d'Or nominee Mo Salah gave the Reds the perfect start. Many fans inside Anfield thought that the flood-gates would open and that Liverpool would demolish Brighton in a similar manner to which they did last season both home and away.

The South English outfit, however, put up a much sterner test, pushing Liverpool all the way with a dogged and disciplined performance. Pascal Gross nearly brought the Seagulls but was denied by some quick reactions from the world's second most expensive goalkeeper.

#3 Liverpool would have drawn these types of games last season

Image result for liverpool vs newcastle 1-1
Liverpool's defemce after conceding a calamitous goal to Newcastle last season

Liverpool started the 2017/18 campaign reasonably well with a draw against Watford away from home, followed up by two wins against Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively. The 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal gave many fans the belief that the Reds could achieve something truly special, with the win sending Liverpool fans into delirium, and Gunners' fans into meltdown.

The optimism amongst the fan-base, however, petered out just as quickly as it came, as Liverpool drew to Burnley and Newcastle 1-1 in both games. The matches followed a near identical pattern, as the Reds dominated possession and mustered up several scoring opportunities but failed to make either of those sides pay.

In the home game against Burnley, the Reds had 35 shots compared to the Clarets five, with 72% possession for the Merseyside club.

The Reds managed more than double the number of shots against the Magpies and took the lead with a Phillipe Coutinho stunner. Some confusion between Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet allowed Joselu to step between the pair and stroke home an equaliser. Their game against Swansea last season followed a near identical pattern.

Liverpool now have the players to stay in games and not squander 1-0 leads. The assured and confident Virgil van Dijk boosts the morale of those around him, while the energy of Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson help relieve any sustained pressure from the opposition, as they look to venture forward at any available opportunity.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Brighton & Hove Albion Football Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Soham Chatterjee
ANALYST
19-year-old student. Loves all things tennis and football
Liverpool vs. Brighton: 3 Talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool beat Brighton 1-0
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-0 Brighton: Five hits and flops
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion F.C: Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 key takeaways from Manchester United's defeat against...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United lost against Brighton
RELATED STORY
3 Things We Learnt As Manchester United Tasted Defeat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us