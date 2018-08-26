3 encouraging signs for Liverpool after the win against Brighton

Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Brighton sent them to the summit of the Premier League table, leapfrogging Manchester City in the process. A two-point advantage over last season's title winners could prove crucial going into the month of September and the international break.

On paper, it seems like the perfect start to the league campaign, with seven goals scored and clean sheets in all three games so far. There were, however, areas of concern that need to be delved into by Jurgen Klopp and his side, given the scoreline and the fact that Brighton were still very much in the game until the last minute.

A goal from last season's Golden Boot winner and Ballon d'Or nominee Mo Salah gave the Reds the perfect start. Many fans inside Anfield thought that the flood-gates would open and that Liverpool would demolish Brighton in a similar manner to which they did last season both home and away.

The South English outfit, however, put up a much sterner test, pushing Liverpool all the way with a dogged and disciplined performance. Pascal Gross nearly brought the Seagulls but was denied by some quick reactions from the world's second most expensive goalkeeper.

#3 Liverpool would have drawn these types of games last season

Liverpool's defemce after conceding a calamitous goal to Newcastle last season

Liverpool started the 2017/18 campaign reasonably well with a draw against Watford away from home, followed up by two wins against Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively. The 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal gave many fans the belief that the Reds could achieve something truly special, with the win sending Liverpool fans into delirium, and Gunners' fans into meltdown.

The optimism amongst the fan-base, however, petered out just as quickly as it came, as Liverpool drew to Burnley and Newcastle 1-1 in both games. The matches followed a near identical pattern, as the Reds dominated possession and mustered up several scoring opportunities but failed to make either of those sides pay.

In the home game against Burnley, the Reds had 35 shots compared to the Clarets five, with 72% possession for the Merseyside club.

The Reds managed more than double the number of shots against the Magpies and took the lead with a Phillipe Coutinho stunner. Some confusion between Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet allowed Joselu to step between the pair and stroke home an equaliser. Their game against Swansea last season followed a near identical pattern.

Liverpool now have the players to stay in games and not squander 1-0 leads. The assured and confident Virgil van Dijk boosts the morale of those around him, while the energy of Trent Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson help relieve any sustained pressure from the opposition, as they look to venture forward at any available opportunity.

