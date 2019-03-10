×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 English footballers whom Real Madrid should look to sign in the summer

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
699   //    10 Mar 2019, 10:44 IST

Real Madrid should look to secure a few English talents in the summer
Real Madrid should look to secure a few English talents in the summer

Real Madrid have failed to cope with the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane after the end of the previous season as the Madrid-based club are on the verge of going trophyless this term. Los Blancos have failed in all the departments of the game and nowhere look like their previous self.

With the season coming to a disappointing end, the club must now focus on the upcoming campaign and should take a few important decisions if they want to return to the top.

Real Madrid have seen very few English footballers represent them in the past. David Beckham and Michael Owen are the very few talents from England to play for the Spanish giants. With English football on the rise in recent times, the Spanish giants should try and explore the possibility of securing some talent from England for the upcoming season.

Doing it will bring a fresh lease of air into the club and will also add a bit of depth to the squad. Considering some of the best English talents available right now, here are 4 players who could do well at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#4 Ben Chilwell

He could be an exciting prospect for Real Madrid
He could be an exciting prospect for Real Madrid

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell has been impressive in recent times at the left-back position. The 22-year-old Englishman is good with the ball and does well both in attack as well as defense. He has shown promise of becoming a quality left-back in the future and a few top Premier League clubs are already lining up for him in the summer.

Real Madrid could lose Marcelo at the end of this season and although the club has a few youth prospects for this position, Ben Chilwell could be an interesting choice for the club. His experience in the Premier League will offer a different perspective for the club at the left-back position and could help them perform better in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Real Madrid CF Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Report: Real Madrid asked to pay €350M to sign Tottenham star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid could sell Vinicius Junior despite great form, roadblock in way to sign big target and more – January 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid negotiating big-money move for De Ligt, Los Blancos can sign top target for €200 million as he wants to leave Tottenham and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Raul could become next manager of Real Madrid, who will have to pay huge money to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract, and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid won’t pay more than €150 million for Premier League superstar, Gareth Bale set to be sold and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Ronaldo wants Vinicius, Madrid to offer Manchester United target plus £135 million for superstar forward and more - December 14, 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and Tottenham eyeing move for €60 million Argentine midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for Tottenham superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid planning to offer a star in a deal to sign Christian Eriksen
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us