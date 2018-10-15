4 English youngsters who could carry Arsenal into the future

Five years ago, Arsenal handed new long-term contracts to five British players. Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were identified as the club's future "British core" - a stable of home-grown players who embodied the club's identity.

In an era where top clubs have cosmopolitan squads, fans were excited at the prospect of more local players representing their club.

At the time, the five players Arsenal signed up were first-team regulars with their primes ahead of them.

The plan was a failure. Of the five, only Ramsey and Jenkinson remain at the club. The former is set to leave when his contract expires in the summer, while the latter is in career limbo after an injury-laden loan at Birmingham last season.

The "core" produced three FA Cups, but individual success was limited. Gibbs would lose his first-team place and depart for West Brom, Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn't hold down a regular starting spot and jumped to Liverpool, and injuries continued to trouble Wilshere until he was released last summer.

Mention the words "British core" to any Gooner now and they'll roll their eyes at you. However, time marches on, and a new generation of talent has since emerged.

The fans were introduced to this new crop during last season's cup competitions. The lower standard of opposition in the Europa League and Carabao Cup provided the club a good opportunity to hand debuts to several of its youth players.

A handful of those players have been identified by the club as potential cornerstones for the future and have been handed new long-term contracts.

Here, you'll find just four of Arsenal's next generation of English talent, and why they could be featuring in red-and-white for many years to come.

Emile Smith Rowe

Affectionately known as the “mini De Bruyne” at Arsenal, Smith Rowe made waves on the club’s pre-season tour by scoring a wonderful goal against Atletico Madrid. The 17-year-old introduced himself to the fans after he managed to beat one defender and then rifle the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

To those already familiar with him, that strike was no surprise. Smith Rowe had been in outstanding form for the club’s youth sides and raised eyebrows when, while playing for the under-18s, he scored an outrageous curling effort from an unlikely angle. New manager Unai Emery was informed of his talents and immediately put him in his pre-season tour squad, where he featured in every game.

The midfielder possesses the attractive quality of being able to carry the ball through midfield, weaving in and out of players with clever touches and superb balance. He’s impressed Emery so much that he handed him his first team debut in the Europa League against Vorskla. He then started him in a cup game against Brentford and another Europa League match against Qarabag. It was during the latter that Smith Rowe scored his first goal.

Once courted by Barcelona, and a part of England’s U17 World Cup winning squad, Smith Rowe is a part of an exciting new breed of English talent. It won’t be long until he’s featuring regularly for Arsenal.

