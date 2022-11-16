4 European clubs with the most players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to take place between November 20 and December 18 in Qatar.

A total of 32 countries will all be hoping to lay hold on the world's most prestigious cup competition when it eventually gets going.

Teams such as Brazil, France, England, Germany, Spain and Belgium have all been earmarked as favorites for the competition.

As expected, European clubs will be highly represented as they will make up for a large majority of the players who will feature in Qatar.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the four European clubs with the most players represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Note: The list doesn't include players on loan.

#4 Manchester United - 14

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Premier League side are regarded as one of Europe's biggest football clubs due to their enormous achievements over the years. They have won 20 English league titles and three UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors.

Manchester United are also known for attracting some of the biggest players in the world. Some of these players also play key roles in their respective national teams.

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Red Devils will have a combined total of 14 players taking part in the competition. It is the second-highest in the Premier League and the fourth in Europe.

Some of the most notable Manchester United players who will play in Qatar include Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Marcus Rashford & Luke Shaw (England), Antony & Casemiro (Brazil).

#3 Barcelona - 16

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Another European club that is expected to have a heavy presence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have a rich history of having players play at the event over the years, with a couple even going on to win the tournament. Notably, the likes of Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets and previously, Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta have won the FIFA World Cup.

This time around, Barcelona will have a total of 16 players on display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This makes them the highest in La Liga and the third in Europe.

Raphinha (Brazil), Jules Kounde (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Gavi (Spain) but to mention a few will all play for their respective national teams.

#2 Manchester City - 16

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

Another Premier League club that will be heavily represented in Qatar when the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off is Manchester City.

Citizens are known for having a very diverse squad with players from countries such as Brazil, England, Belgium, and Argentina, to mention a few.

Heading into the maiden football tournament in Qatar, Manchester City will have a total of 16 players being represented across eight national teams.

Notable City players include Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Ederson (Brazil), Rodri (Spain), Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) and John Stones (England).

Interestingly, prolific striker Erling Haaland will not be at the competition after Norway failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Bayern Munich - 17

Bayern Munich have the most players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The German club are the European team with the most players taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A combined total of 17 Bayern Munich players will feature at the event with their respective national teams when the tournament officially kicks off.

Notable Bayern players at the World Cup include Sadio Mane (Senegal), Alphonso Davis (Canada), Leroy Sane (Germany), and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

Bayern Munich have also been privileged to have players in their squad who have won the World Cup. The likes of Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez won the 2014 and 2018 editions with Germany and France respectively.

