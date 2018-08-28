4 European clubs which would suit Paul Pogba perfectly

Pogba has had a tough start to the season at Unit

For many players, scoring in the final of a World Cup and leading their nation to glory signals an enormous turning point in their life. Zinedine Zidane's two goals in the final on home soil gave the French their first taste of World Cup glory and sent unbridled joy around Paris and the entire nation. Ronaldo's two goals in the finale against Germany served as redemption for the disaster that unfolded in Paris, as Brazil won the competition for the fifth time.

Paul Pogba matched the achievement of those two greats by scoring against Croatia and leading France to victory, showing a mature and disciplined side to his game. Things, however, at club level are not running so smoothly, as the discussion of a rift between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba continues on a widespread scale. The Frenchman's reported annoyance with the United manager has caught the attention of Gerard Pique, who said that a Pogba transfer to Barcelona would, `make us happy' in a press conference.

Another influential player in this saga is the midfielder's agent Mino Raiola, who might look to profit from the scenario and sort out a move for the former Juventus central midfielder. With all the speculation going on, we look at four European clubs that would suit the £89 million man perfectly.

FC Barcelona

Gerard Pique explained his wish for Paul Pogba to join Barcelona

There is no question that the arrival of any player of Paul Pogba's quality would make any team happy and bolster any squad in Europe. One of the main advantages of moving to Barca would involve the Catalan's style of play and the fact they enjoy playing with the ball. Last year's La Liga champions might not possess the style and excitement of teams managed by Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, adopting a more functional and efficient approach under Ernesto Valverde.

Manchester United, however, like to play off the ball with Mourinho looking to break teams down in an efficient manner. Paul Pogba does not suit this style of play, as it limits his freedom and chance to completely express himself, with the Frenchman forced to play in a more defensive role than he would like. In the 2017-2018 campaign, the former Juventus man played alongside Nemanja Matic in a two man-midfield, with the pair serving as holding midfielders. The purchase of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk looks like an attempt to switch to a three-man midfield and unlock more of Pogba's creativity.

If he were to join Barcelona, he would most likely replace the former Schalke and Croatia international Ivan Rakitic, joining forces with Phillipe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets. This midfield offers spark and creativity that seems to elude Manchester United at this present time but has the defensive protection in the form of Sergio Busquets.

