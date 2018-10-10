×
4 European elite clubs who have seen a dip in their form in recent weeks

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
328   //    10 Oct 2018, 11:34 IST

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the European powerhouses that have flopped in recent weeks
Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the European powerhouses that have flopped in recent weeks

Every football campaign produces its own surprises and this season has proved no exception as unexpected outcomes and unprecedented events continue to take the center stage in the football world.

While there could have been many surprises which would have stolen the attention of football enthusiasts so far during the term, none of these have been as glaring as the struggling of some of Europe's elite clubs who are finding it very difficult to impress with their performances at the moment.

Considering their strengths and levels of performance during the first month of the season, no one would have expected these teams to be struggling as much as they are right now and what is most surprising is that these big clubs are all undergoing difficult runs at the same time.

Without taking much time, lets quickly take a look at four European elite outfits who have dipped in form during the past few weeks.

#4 Liverpool FC

Liverpool have failed to maintain their impressive start to the campaign in each of their past few matches
Liverpool have failed to maintain their impressive start to the campaign in each of their past few matches

The Merseyside outfit, Liverpool sent signals across the Premier League during the beginning of the term with their incredible performances, embarking on an amazing unbeaten run in the English top flight as well as claiming victories in their first six Premier League fixtures and prompting many to recognize them as the team to beat in the title race.

Even though they are yet to taste defeat in the division, they have failed to maintain the level of performance with which they started the domestic league campaign and their displays in other competitions have also been unimpressive.

The Reds failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions, falling to two defeats against both Chelsea and Napoli in the Carling Cup and the UEFA Champions League respectively, while their other two fixtures produced embarrassing draws against The Blues and Manchester City.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
