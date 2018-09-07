Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 European Giants Who Have Fallen From Grace

Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.25K   //    07 Sep 2018, 14:05 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
The 2 men at the helm of the latest change of guard in English Football.

Sports, in this case football, seem to operate in cycles and seasons. Every few years a new contender arises and tries to change the face of the game all around the world. This contender is usually on an individual basis - for instance, a new player trying to make his mark like Kylian Mbappe.

Sometimes however, this contender is a team; the recent rise of Manchester City, Tottenham, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Borrusia Dortmund all come to mind as new age footballing giants. For every new contender a member of the old guard gives way, and here are a few huge footballing sides who have taken time in adapting to this new age.

Ajax

The four-time European champions were once the pioneers of new, exciting and innovative footballing styles in the continent. The concept of total football was central to their success in the continent as well as their dominance in the league. With arguably the best academy system in place, they were churning out world class stars every few years. Johan Cruyff, Denis Bergkamp, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkard and Marco Van Basten were just a few of the superstars at the club.

The Champions League Winners of 1995: A brilliantly talented Ajax.
The Champions League Winners of 1995: A brilliantly talented Ajax.

However recently, they seemed to have lost their way, becoming a selling club and letting go of the few stars they do manage to bring up. Getting to Europe is a challenge and the league is no longer theirs to take. They would hope to be back, but the road looks long and arduous with the current system that they have in place.

Adhiraj Rathore
CONTRIBUTOR
Love to write about: Observations and analysis related to Football. Manchester United FC. Fantasy Football Tips and Trends. Would love to hear from you all. Always open to feedback. Lets be more informed together.
