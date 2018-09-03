Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 factors where Arsenal need to improve

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
1.68K   //    03 Sep 2018, 14:44 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It was a tough-fought victory for the Gunners, as they beat Cardiff City 3-2 away from home. Mustafi, Aubameyang and Lacazette were on the scoresheet for Arsenal, with Xhaka, Lacazette and Torreira with the assists respectively.

Arsenal looked the better side in the second half, as they were held to draw until the first half ceased. It was a great game for the North London side, with plenty of positives to be taken from the game.

However, there are some factors which still haven't been ameliorated by Unai Emery and co', and they need to fix those particular problems in order to remain on the winning side in the upcoming games.

#4 Defending set-pieces

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal is probably the weakest side from the "top 6" when it comes to defending, especially during set-pieces. The London club finds it pretty difficult to understand, react and position themselves, and as a result, they have conceded eight goals in just four league games.

Bellerin and Monreal on the wings are caught up high on the pitch often, and this leaves Arsenal's defence exposed. Mustafi has been giving commendable performances, with Sokratis still trying to adapt to the game.

The centre-back duo has been equally responsible for the vulnerability Arsenal have been facing since the start of Premier League 2018-19.

However, last weekend, the second half against West Ham turned out to be better for Arsenal and they luckily won the game with a two-goal lead.

Yesterday against Cardiff City, they yet again suffered at set-pieces. But the Gunners' attack outperformed that of Cardiff and eventually, three points were taken back to the Emirates.

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
