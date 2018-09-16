4 famous football player comparisons

Lionel Messi is often compared to Diego Maradona

Each new year brings with it footballing prospects and fresh talent from all over the world, but still they are nothing but a reflection of the exceptional football legends who have passed on their knowledge for generations to come.

The likes of Diego Maradona, Patrick Vieira, Romario, and Pele have given their fair share to both their national sides and a number of football clubs they have played for. Such is the impact of these legends that their skills, creativity, and their attitude of winning every single game has produced some of the most celebrated world class talent that we have today.

With records broken every single year, and newer ones being set every time, these are our top picks for the most compared duo of footballers from the past and the present that seem to be a reflection of each other.

#4 N'Golo Kante and Claude Makelele

Chelsea's 'Wall', then: Makelele, now: Kante

Often considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world today, Kante has been a subject of comparison to most of the players who have played in his current position.

The World Cup winner has drawn comparisons to all the legendary defensive midfielders out there. But the most important of them all, and probably someone who tops the list is none other than a former Chelsea chieftain, Claude Makelele - a player who is known to have revolutionised the defensive midfield role.

The two have very identical play styles in terms of staying intact in their positions, while also being the gears that propel the machinery of their teams. Makelele was seen ghosting through the inter-plays and literally 'stealing' the ball from the opposition attackers and midfielders.

Similar traits are now shown by Kante as he too behaves ultimately as a 'regista', who denies waves of opportunities the opposition has to present. Being a fellow Frenchmen, Makelele has had nothing but praise for Kante.

