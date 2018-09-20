Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 football players who have never received a red card

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.67K   //    20 Sep 2018, 12:31 IST

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League
Raul - legend

Discipline has always played an important role. Be it on the football pitch, or off it, football is considered one of the most passionate games in the world, and in the midst of it being an extremely fortified sport, it comes with the kind of drawbacks that a player cannot think of. A contact sport, football offers more injuries than any other team sport can ever garner.

We have seen the likes of Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos, who have had their fair share in terms of getting the biggest punishment on the pitch. The disciplinary factor always plays an important role in a footballer's career.

However, there are always the 'chosen ones', as we like to call them, who have never really done anything to be victimised by a referee, or have not said anything unusual to anybody. These lads have never been red carded, suspended or sidelined due to any kind of unethical disciplinary behaviour, as all they have done is play the beautiful game.

Here are our 4 picks for some of the biggest names in the sport's history, who have never received a red card by any means.

#4 Joao Moutinho - Wolverhampton

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
With 47 yellow cards, Moutinho has never faced a red

Often considered as one of the most underrated midfielders in the world, Moutinho was one of the major reasons behind Portugal's UEFA Euro success back in 2016. He spent most of his career playing for teams like AS Monaco and Sporting CP and was never really a problem for the referees on the pitch or for the opposition.

With a total of 47 yellow cards, playing for multiple teams, the Wolverhampton midfielder surprisingly has never fallen prey to a referee's red card. Strange as it is, Moutinho has never had any sort of disciplinary issues, as the number of yellow cards the Portuguese maestro has picked is all due to his position being extremely demanding.

1 / 5 NEXT
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
