4 footballers who have played for both Manchester United and Arsenal

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    04 Dec 2018, 14:21 IST

Robin Van Persie remains one of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League in the modern era
Robin Van Persie remains one of the best strikers to have played in the Premier League in the modern era

Manchester United and Arsenal are 2 of the strongest clubs in English football. United are the most successful English club of all time as they have won 20 League titles and 3 European Cups. Arsenal have also won league titles and are one of the most well-supported clubs in Europe. Those 2 clubs enjoyed great rivalry in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were their managers.

United are based in Manchester and Arsenal in London. Both of those clubs have a wide fanbase all over the world and have been home to a lot of exceptional players over the decades.

There have not been too many players who have played for both of them, however. We would discuss 4 such players in this article:

1.  Robin Van Persie:

Robin Van Persie
Robin Van Persie

Van Persie was signed by Arsene Wenger from Feyenoord in 2004. In his 7 years with the club, Van Persie scored 132 goals in 278 matches and provided many more assists. During his prime, Van Persie was one of the best strikers in the world. He was quite versatile too and almost equally comfortable playing as a support striker. He also scored some stunning goals from free-kicks and was an asset to the team he played for because of his all-round abilities. He could not win the Premier League with 'The Gunners' but went on to win 1 FA Cup title. His stint with Arsenal coincided with the rise of Jose Mourinho’s brilliant Chelsea team.

Sir Alex signed Van Persie in 2011 for United and he went on to spend 3 more seasons in English football with them. Van Persie won the EPL with United in 2012-13. He also scored 58 goals in 105 matches for United. Sir Alex himself stepped down as the United manager in 2013 and Van Persie also left the club subsequently in 2014. He spent 10 very successful seasons with those 2 English clubs and remains one of the greatest strikers to have played in the Premier League in the modern era.

1 / 4 NEXT
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
