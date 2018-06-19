FIFA World Cup: 4 players you don't remember that won in 2010

These players were often overshadowed by their more illustrious compatriots.

Spain were often referred to as the underachievers in world football, as they had not dominated at the World Cup despite having bags of talent and a top-notch domestic league. They broke the duck in 2010 in South Africa, winning the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The likes of David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol were key performers in their success. However, quite a few members of their 23 man squad pocketed a winners medal despite not featuring in the games.

Each time the eventual winners pick a squad of 23 and naturally all of them are not expected to play important roles. Some members are left out of the proceedings, but they receive a medal at the end like everyone else.

These World Cup winners are easy to forget, most of which are backup options or promising youngsters. Experienced personnel is preferred to them, which pushes them to the sidelines.

On that note, here are 5 forgettable players who won the World Cup in 2010.

#4 Fernando Llorente

Llorente was an Athletic Bilbao players at the time but was nowhere near the starting eleven. The likes of David Villa, Fernando Torres, and Pedro were clearly ahead of Llorente in South Africa.

He made just one appearance for La Roja in the tournament, a substitute cameo against Portugal in the round of 16. Aside from that, his contributions were restricted throughout the World Cup.

Llorente was a huge success at Athletic Bilbao, and Juventus snatched him in 2013. He spent three years in Italy and had a successful time in Turin where he won three consecutive league titles.

In 2015 he moved to Spain again, signing for Sevilla. After a solitary year with them, he joined Swansea City, helping them stave off relegation in spectacular fashion. Currently, he is with Tottenham Hotspur, whom he joined last season.

He has been out of the national setup for quite a while now, as his last appearance for Spain came back in 2013. However, he did have a productive time in the World Cup year for the La Roja, scoring 5 goals.