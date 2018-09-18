4 Games to look out for: Champions League Matchday 1

Adhiraj Rathore FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 330 // 18 Sep 2018, 11:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bale's coming off age made this fixture a modern day classic

The Champions League is finally back. The season begins for real and the draws this time around have made sure we have an ample amount of top-class matches to look forward to every match day. Add to that, the 2 different kickoff times means that we can catch more than one game on every match day as opposed to one we got earlier.

We look forward to the best 4 matchups to look forward to over the first match day being played on the 17th and 18th of September 2018. Let us begin:

#4 Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Champions League is back at the San Siro, and it is back with one of the matchups which have given us one of the most brilliant individual performances in recent memory. Gareth Bale can probably owe his entire career to this stadium and opposition, helping him showcase his talents to the world.

This time around though, the focus is on the teams as the home side are trying to be comfortable in Europe again as the side from London would like to start showing what the fuss is all about when it comes to Tottenham.

The match is really crucial in relation to group standings too as one of these is likely to finish 2nd to Barcelona who begin the campaign against PSV.

#3 Monaco vs Atletico Madrid

Antoine Greizmann and Atletico would want to get off to a good start this year.

The side from Madrid are the favourites. But their recent form, injuries to certain players and the unpredictable nature of their opponents make this a tricky situation for them.

In the context of the group, the other real threat is Dortmund and both of these sides will look to take advantage of each other’s poor start to the season. With talents such as Greizmann, Falcao, Saul, Tielemans on show, this will be fun to watch.

1 / 3 NEXT