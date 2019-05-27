4 goalkeepers Liverpool should target as a backup for Alisson Becker

Debjyoti Samanta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 27 May 2019, 11:22 IST

Alisson has been great this season but there's a need to buy a backup

Liverpool will consider the 2018/19 campaign to be a successful one even if they fail to lift the Champions League trophy against Spurs on 1st June. If the fans would have been told that their team will make it to the Champions League final and almost win the league title at the start of the season, they would have gleefully accepted it.

The team’s biggest strength this season has been their defensive stability, but it wasn't the case earlier. Liverpool were a team that attacked relentlessly but neglected their defensive duties early on in Klopp's reign. Therefore, credit must be given to the German and his recruitment staff, for identifying this weakness and going all out to find a solution.

In came Alisson Becker and Fabinho at the start of the summer to consolidate the team, alongside the signings of van Dijk and Andy Robertson last season. This, along with the meteoric rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold, ensured that Liverpool had a top-class defence at the start of the campaign.

As a result of Alisson’s entry, previous number one Simon Mignolet was relegated to the bench, while last season’s Champions League villain Loris Karius was sent out on a 2-year loan to Besiktas. After spending the whole season on the bench, Mignolet is most likely to head out in search of regular playing time.

As a result, the Reds will require a suitable back-up for their Brazilian number 1 heading into the 2019/20 campaign. In this article, we take a look at some of the goalkeepers Michael Edwards and Co. should target this summer:

#4 Adrian (West Ham)

Adrian will become a free agent this season

The first player on our list is West Ham’s Adrian, whose contract with the Hammers is up at the end of this season. After spending six successful years in London, Adrian might look for a change in scenery, and the chance of winning silverware under the management of Jurgen Klopp should appeal to him.

After spending the 2018/19 campaign as an understudy to the fantastic Lukasz Fabianski, the Spaniard might feel content to switch sides and become the cup keeper for the Reds. The deal will be great for both parties, as Liverpool will get a player with Premier League experience and brilliant shot-stopping abilities.

At 32 years of age, Adrian still has some years ahead of him, and with him available for free, this deal seems to make a lot of sense for both parties.

