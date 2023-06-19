4 goalkeepers that registered the most clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues (2022-23)

Goalkeepers are tasked with the primary responsibility of safeguarding the ball from entering the back of the net in any football match. Similarly, in the footballing world, clean sheets are used as one of the key parameters in judging the performance of goalkeepers in any competition.

While the 2022-23 campaign has been completed across numerous leagues, this article will look at four goalkeepers that registered the most clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Alex Meret (Napoli)

AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the most underrated goalkeepers in Europe, Alex Meret was significant and his presence in goal helped Luciano Spalletti's men in winning their first scudetto in 33 years.

Meret conceded 24 goals and registered 16 clean sheets in 34 league appearances. Similarly, he registered the second most clean sheets in the Serie A 2022-23 campaign.

While other of his teammates such as Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were seen as the brains behind Napoli's recent improvements, it can be stated that Meret's consistency in goal sustained his team. Hence, he deserves to be credited as well.

#3 Ivan Provedel (Lazio)

Empoli FC v SS Lazio - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

It can be stated that Provedel's presence in goal was vital and his goalkeeping mastery was outstanding. Similarly, his brilliance helped Lazio in securing the second spot in the Serie A 2022-23 campaign as they also secured a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

The Italian conceded 30 goals and registered 21 clean sheets in 38 league games. Similarly, he won the Serie A 2022-23 campaign Golden Glove.

Hence, he can be seen as one of the goalkeepers that impressed the most in their domestic leagues in the recently-concluded season.

#2 David De Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite making numerous errors that affected Manchester United in the just-concluded campaign, it can be stated that De Gea was quite decent in goal.

The Spaniard conceded 43 goals and registered 17 clean sheets in 38 league appearances for the Red Devils. Similarly, he was the Premier League's Golden Glove winner.

However, Erik ten Hag's defense could also be commended for De Gea's achievements as it was rock solid in numerous games. It remains to be seen if he would extend his contract at the club.

#1 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

The German international is currently one the best goalkeepers in the world as his consistency in goal was significant for Xavi Hernandez's men throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Ter Stegen conceded 18 goals and registered 26 clean sheets in 38 league games for Barcelona. Similarly, he won La Liga's 2022-23 Golden Glove.

It's also worth noting that the German goalkeeper equaled Francisco Liano's La Liga 1993-94 record for the most clean sheets in a single season (26). Hence, he deserves to be commended.

