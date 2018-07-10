Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Goalkeepers Who Vanished After a Big-Game Howler

Rishabh Shekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid v Liverpool FC

Referred to as the most beautiful game, football is not a game to many, but a religion followed and worshipped ardently. And while matches always have their climatic points as the players methodically work together to either score or block goals, sometimes even the best can fall victim to a rookie demeanour that not just costs them the match but their careers as well.

It’s well attested that all sports attract a fair share of rabid fans just waiting to pounce out at the weakest link in any match. There are those who live and die for this sport and would in fact not spare any of the unfortunate players in this list if they ever got a chance to meet them.

For a game that commands utmost attention at all fronts, especially foot-eye coordination, several factors work together to produce some of the finest moments in sports history. From bicycle and scorpion kicks to daring swerves and gambit saving shots, ordinary spectators and enthusiasts alike witness a spectacle like no other. But the game is also overwrought with some of the most jaw-dropping blunders that could make even the most distant viewers wince in shock and cringe.

The life of the goalkeeper is one such profession filled with constant heckles, abuses and insults if things don’t go right. Not a job for the faint-hearted as any match can go south at any point sending a volley of trouble along their way. Miss a single goal in the silliest of fashions and you’re labelled for life.

Lose a match-winning kick, and you’ll be sent back to the dressing room. Debut on the pitch and give the opponents a winning streak inches away from goal and you’ll be disbanded by the fans for good. It’s a strange game as life hangs in the balance for these players.

And while some goalkeepers through thick and thin find a way to redeem themselves with a spectacular dedication to their skills and good sportsmanship, some like the unlucky souls on this list never made it past their primes to retell their story in a better way to the world:


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Ronaldo 3-3 Spain: Twitter goes crazy after epic game
RELATED STORY
5 footballer Instagram accounts that you should follow...
RELATED STORY
7 howlers that made world class goalkeepers look like...
RELATED STORY
One-club XI: Footballers who have only played for a...
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who have been victims of crime
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
11 memorable instances when a player scored 5 goals in a...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
9 most stunning moments witnessed on a football pitch
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us