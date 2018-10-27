4 highest paid Manchester United players right now

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United is accounted as the most valuable club in the world overtaking Barcelona and Real Madrid after it generated £750 million in revenue last year. However, their player's wages is also the highest in the Premier League, as they spent £232 million last season.

Manchester United have had a troubling start in the Premier League, this season, as they are currently in the 10th place with 14 points from nine games. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, they are in second place in Group H with four points from three games. Thus, they will surely need a win in the coming games to qualify for the next round.

Mourinho has signed only two players this summer with Fred at €59 million and Diogo Dalot at €22 million. However with the presence of many world class players in their squad, Manchester United has to spend a lot on player wages and salaries.

Without much ado let us take a look at the 4 highest paid Manchester United players right now.

#3. David de Gea & Romelu Lukaku - £200,000 per week

David De Gea in action against Juventus

David De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 at a transfer fee of €25 million from Atletico Madrid. Since then he went on to be United's first keeper and has made a total of 246 appearances for the club in Premier League. His stay at the Old Trafford club saw him become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his £200,000 wages per week shows that.

De Gea's skills and performance as a solid goalkeeper for the Red Devils in the Premier League, led him to be part of the PFA Team of the year for the fifth time. He has also won the Premier League title, an FA Cup, a League Cup, three Community Shield, and the UEFA Europa League.

Romelu Lukaku was acquired by Manchester United from Everton for €84.7 million. So far in 64 appearances for United, the Belgian has scored 31 goals.

However, he seems to be in miserable form this season. He is missing numerous chances in front of the goal in each and every match. If he continues to be in this kind of form, he may not be considered deserving of a £200,000 weekly wage by the United board.

