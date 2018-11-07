×
4 highly rated goalkeepers in football at the moment

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
07 Nov 2018, 19:45 IST

Goalkeepers are now getting the credit they truly deserve
Goalkeepers are now getting the credit they truly deserve

Goalkeepers are one of the key players on the football field who on several occasions determine the result of the match. Their performances, particularly the bad ones, are scrutinised quite harshly by football pundits. Ironically, if a team wins a match, goalkeepers rarely get accolades for the result.

This trend has recently changed, and to a certain extent, there are a few goalkeepers whose performances are hyped in the media. Modern-day goalkeepers like De Gea, Manuel Neuer, and Hugo Lloris are followed by football fans due to their brilliant performances.

In spite of this, there are still many goalkeepers who are quite under-rated. Yet it is heartening to see that some goalkeepers are now getting the credit they truly deserve.

Lets have a look at 4 highly rated goalkeepers in world football at the moment.

#4 Keylor Navas

Navas succeeded legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas
Navas succeeded legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas

Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers in Real Madrid's history. Having joined the club in 2014, Navas succeeded legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Being an athletic goalkeeper, Navas is mentally strong, is good at positioning himself to save a shot, and is quite a flexible.

Navas played an instrumental role in helping Real Madrid win 3 consecutive Champions League titles in a row.

With the signing of Thibaut Courtois in the summer, Navas has unfortunately been delegated as his deputy at the club.

Despite winning major tournaments for them, it is surprising Real Madrid have picked Thibaut Courtois ahead of their proven campaigner Navas. Yet, Navas has the support of the Madrid faithful, and is still highly rated.

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
