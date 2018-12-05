4 Ideal David Villa replacements

Jesus Estrada

David Villa holding his 2016 MLS MVP award

A new dawn sets upon Yankee stadium, a new beginning. June 2nd 2014, marked the day New York City Football club acquired - without a doubt - the greatest player to don the sky blue jersey. A player that will forever live in New York City Football Club record books.

David Villa, El Guaje, up to this point has been NYCFC's best player. Although failing to bring in any major trophy, he did contribute a whopping 77 goals and 26 assists in 117 games played. For his incredible jaw-dropping skill on the field in 2016, he was recognized as the MLS Most Valuable Player in 2016.

His contribution, however, reached far further than his input on the field. His influence with young players on the team such as; Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Yangel Herrera and Maxi Moralez has greatly benefited from a legend's presence.

Needless to say, New York City FC will have their hands full when trying to find an adequate and capable replacement. Being in a huge market such as New York the City Football Group (which also happens to own European powerhouse Manchester City) and director of football operations Claudio Reyna will not only seek out someone capable of replicating David Villa's on-field input but someone who can replicate his status off it.

New York City FC will have to be careful of not acquiring big star names past their prime, as past acquisitions such as Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo having failed to live up to their huge salary. In today's hyper-inflated market they will have to be careful of not splashing the cash on some over-rated, past-their-prime player. NYCFC wants to remain competitive so seeking who they buy will be the main story in their off-season.

Luckily for NYCFC, the January transfer window is about to open, and there will be no shortages of candidates capable of replacing the great Guaje.

#4 Dario Benedetto

Boca Juniors v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018

July 19, 2013, on his debut with Xoloitzcuintles de Tijuana Dario Benedetto scored a hat-trick, that's all it took him to replace last season's hero Colombian Duvier Riascos. Fast forward to today Dario Benedetto remains a top quality striker, his recent displays with Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores has displayed such characteristics. In their recent semifinal two-legged tie against Brazilian Team Palmeiras, Benedetto scored three goals firing Boca Juniors to the final. And in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final against heated rivals River Plate, Benedetto again scored putting Boca Juniors briefly on top.

In 2016 in his maiden season with Boca Juniors Dario Benedetto rapid their faith by scoring 21 goals and assisting on two occasions in 24 games. In 2017 he had a fast start to the season having even put Argentinean superstars such as; Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala on the bench in the last crucial World Cup qualifying games.

But a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament in November his right knee put him on the sidelines for eight months, ending his World Cup Dreams. However; he has come back firing in all cylinders, and although he has failed to get on the scoresheet in the maiden Argentinian League his link-up play with teammates has been exceptional.

Transfermarkt has Benedetto valued around $10 million and with rumors of league rivals LA Galaxy potentially monitoring Dario Benedetto as a replacement for the highly disappointing Giovanni Dos Santos, NYCFC will have to act fast in order to acquire Benedetto's services.

