4 improvements that turn Liverpool into a title winning side

Giulio Prifti

Liverpool is a great side, with the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah, just to mention a few. With Klopp they also have a great manager with a good philosophy to lead the squad towards greater heights. The only issue is, it does not seem to work out just yet.

After three and a half years there is no league trophy at Anfield. The Reds often seem to run out of steam at the tail-end of every competition and therefore often "choke" their opportunities.

Jürgen Klopp is still waitng for his first trophy at Liverpool

There are 4 things that need a change, before Liverpool can celebrate silverware again:

1. Get a center-back who is good enough to back up either Van Dijk or Joe Gomez

The fans also seem to forget how good Joe Gomez was before the unfortunate injury to his ankle in December. He is yet to come back and during these four months of absence he has gotten replaced by either Matip or Lovren. The former does a very good job, but is not seen as the future of the club. The Croatian on the other hand could not tie on the good form from last season and is on a huge decline since then.

As Matip also seems to be more happy about being a backup then Lovren is, the older of the duo should be sold. With a transfer value of £27 million, Klopp could cash in on the Croatian. The money should be invested in a younger 3rd center back who may even fight with Gomez for a starting spot.

Van Dijk and Gomez vs Eden Hazard

A sizeable budget of £30 million, which is partially financed by Lovren’s sale should be enough to procure a young defensively competent center-back, who remains strong on the ball. The most experienced option is Jason Denayer. The ex-City player really turned up for Lyon over the last two seasons, not only putting in great performances in the Ligue 1 but also in the Champions League.

He got a passing accuracy of 93.4% and gets dribbled past only 0.2 times per 90. The only issue remains his size of 184cm, which makes him less intimidating and dominant in the air than his potential partner Van Dijk. Apart from that there's no doubt that the transfer value of £26 million is justified.

Elvedi was only 19 in his Champions League debut

Another great option could be Nico Elvedi. The biggest of them all at 189cm is also the youngest player on the shortlist, aged 22. The Swiss puts in similar numbers to Denayer (92.4% pass.acc. and 0.3 times dribbled/90) and can also cover as defensive fullback on either side.

Another small plus would be that he can speak to his coach in German. A small negative is his lack of experience in the Champions League as he has only played eight games, in the 15/16 and 16/17 season. With some good negotiations, you could just squeeze Elvedi into the £30 million budget.

The last may also be the cheapest option. Karim Rekik is another ex-Skyblue, who is right now playing in Berlin, Germany and as a Dutch could communicate well with Van Dijk. He puts in slightly worse numbers then the others to (87.1% pass.acc. and 0.4 times dribbled/90), but aged 24 he could still improve those numbers. Valued around £15 million, he could turn out to be a great bargain.

As a surprise option, Klopp could go for a free transfer in Neven Subotic, who already played under him at BVB or Daniel Schwaab, another fellow German from PSV.

