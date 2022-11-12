4 in-form African players to watch out for at the Qatar 2022 World Cup 

The countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition is on and we are a few days away from the start of the competition.

The competition will commence on the 20th of November and will end on the 18th of December 2022.

Africa as a continent has not won any World Cup trophy but have produced some decent players like Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, and the tricky Jay-Jay Okocha who have made their mark in the footballing world.

However, this article will look at the four most in-form African players to watch out for at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon)

The Cameroonian is arguably one of the most in-form African midfielders this season and his work rate has been brilliant for Napoli in midfield.

The 26-year-old has netted two goals and has registered two assists in 12 league appearances so far. Similarly, he has scored one goal and has registered three assists in five UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

His intuition in midfield and experience will be vital for Cameroon at the World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he can help his nation in the competition.

#3 Boulaye Dia (Senegal)

The striker has been one of the brains behind Salernitana's brilliant performances this season and his presence in attack has been fruitful for his team.

Dia has netted six goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he's the joint-third top-scorer in Serie A this season.

His impressive scoring form will be critical for Senegal in the upcoming World Cup and it will be interesting to see if his partnership with Sadio Mane in attack will be fruitful.

#2 Inaki Williams (Ghana)

The forward had previously opted to play for Spain at the international level but he recently switched his nationality to represent Ghana in the forthcoming World Cup.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding in attack for Athletic Bilbao so far. Similarly, he has netted five goals and has registered one assist in 14 La Liga appearances this season.

Given his outstanding attacking threat, his presence will be important for Ghana in attack and he remains a crucial player for his national team as they are in one of the toughest groups in the competition together with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

#1 Sadio Mane (Senegal)

The Senegalese international joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a deal that could rise up to £35m in total and his presence in attack has been immense.

Mane has netted six goals and has registered three assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far. Likewise, he netted three goals and registered one assist in six appearances during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 30-year-old is currently injured but was named in Senegal's World Cup squad and his presence in attack will be pivotal for his team.

It will be fascinating to see if he can help Senegal in advancing beyond the group stage of the competition.

