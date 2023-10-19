4 most in-form goalkeepers in La Liga right now (October 2023)

As one of the vastly meritorious leagues in Europe, goalkeepers in the La Liga are well-known for their scrumptious goalkeeping prowess as well as their remarkable reflexes. Competition among La Liga goalkeepers is intense as there are plentiful big-name and valuable goalkeepers in the league.

Even if a sum total of 259 goals have been netted in the league this season so far, there are still some goalkeepers that have made some astonishing saves in crucial games. Hence, it's important to talk about the goalkeepers that have impressed.

So, this listicle will rank the four most in-form goalies in the La Liga right now (October 2023).

#4 Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

In the last five years in the La Liga and in Europe in its entirety, Jan Oblak has been one of the most tight-lipped but remarkable goalkeepers. By definition, Oblak is not a goalkeeper that concedes so many goals, as his presence in goal is always crucial for Atletico Madrid.

The Slovenian shot-stopper has kept three clean sheets in eight league appearances this season, representing 37.5 percent out of a possible 100.

Even if the percentage above is relatively low compared to several goalstoppers on this list, Oblak has conceded the second joint-lowest number of goals (8) among goalkeepers that have played in at least six league games.

#3 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Ter Stegen has been phenomenal in goal for Barcelona so far. In terms of clean sheets, the German goalie has kept four in nine league games, and it represents 44.4 percent. Likewise, he has only conceded 10 goals in the nine games. Hence, we could laud him for his goalkeeping resilience, as Barcelona remains undefeated in the league so far.

#2 Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

Athletic Club v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

In the last five years in the league, there's arguably no goalkeeper that has risen more than Unai Simon.

Simon has kept five clean sheets in nine league games. This is the highest number of clean sheets recorded by a goalie in the league so far, and it also exemplifies a total of 55.6 percent.

In terms of goals conceded, he has only conceded nine goals. He has averaged only one goal per game so far.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Kepa has been extraordinary in goal since he was signed on loan as a makeshift goalie by Real Madrid. He's kept four clean sheets in seven league appearances, which represents 57.1 percent. Also, he has conceded only five league goals in these games.