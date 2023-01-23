4 most in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League right now (January 2023)

This Premier League 2022-23 campaign has arguably been one of the most intense and interesting in recent years.

Arsenal are the current league leaders, with 50 points from 19 games while Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United complete the top four spots.

At the bottom of the table, Bournemouth, Everton and Southampton currently occupy the relegation spots in the standings.

However, several goalkeepers who have performed excellently in helping their teams secure crucial points as well as registering numerous decent saves.

This article will look at four of the most in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League right now (January 2023)

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 David de Gea (Manchester United)

David de Gea - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - 2022-23 campaign

The Spaniard is arguably one of the most talented goalkeepers in the world and his ability to save strikes from close range is outstanding.

Despite keeping only one clean sheet in his last five games, his presence in goal has helped the Red Devils in registering some crucial points. Similarly, he's the goalkeeper with the joint third highest number of clean sheets kept in the league so far (8).

De Gea remains a key member of Erik Ten Hag's squad and his consistency in goal is crucial for Manchester United.

#3 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

The Brazilian is arguably one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the world and his presence in goal has been significant for Manchester City.

Ederson has kept two clean sheets in his last five games. Similarly, he has kept the joint third highest number of clean sheets in the league this season (8).

The 29-year-old remains a key player for Pep Guardiola and it will be interesting to see if he can win the league's golden gloves at the end of the season.

#2 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the finest goalkeepers currently in Europe and his ability to make crucial saves has been impressive so far.

Ramsdale has kept two clean sheets in his last five games for the Gunners. Similarly, he's the goalkeeper with the second-highest number of clean sheets kept in the Premier League so far (9).

gyesi🇬🇭 @_gyesi Only Nick Pope has more clean sheet than Aaron Ramsdale this season and he sit top of the league. They said he was going to send us to relegation. Only Nick Pope has more clean sheet than Aaron Ramsdale this season and he sit top of the league. They said he was going to send us to relegation.

He remains a key player for Mikel Arteta in the title race and his consistency in goal is crucial for the Gunners.

#1 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Englishman is one of the most underrated goalkeepers in Europe. His goalkeeping masterpiece has been crucial for Newcastle United.

Pope has kept five clean sheets in his last five games. Similarly, he's the goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets kept in the league so far (12)

LiveScore @livescore



#CRYNEW Nick Pope has gone over 11 hours of Premier League football without conceding a goal 🤯 Nick Pope has gone over 11 hours of Premier League football without conceding a goal 🤯#CRYNEW https://t.co/DmDYwILraq

If he maintains consistency, he stands a good chance of winning the league's golden glove ahead of other elite goalkeepers. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve that.

Poll : 0 votes