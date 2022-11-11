4 in-form players who were left out of their nation's World Cup squad

The World Cup competition, which is played once every four years, is always an opportunity for any nation to showcase their strength. It is also widely regarded as the most prestigious competition in the footballing world.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start in a few days' time and the managers of several nations have been announcing their squads for the competition.

However, some in-form players failed to make the cut for their respective teams. On that note, let's take a look at four in-form players who were not selected in their nations' squad list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Dodi Lukebakio (Belgium)

The Belgian international has been brilliant in attack and his presence has been fruitful for Hertha Berlin this season.

The 25-year-old has netted seven goals and has registered one assist in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far. He is also currently one of the most in-form Belgian players in Europe.

Given his impressive run of form in attack, he deserves to be on the list ahead of several players like Jeremy Doku and Eden Hazard since both players have barely performed for their clubs this season.

#3 Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

The striker has been sensational on the pitch for Liverpool and his attacking contributions have been pivotal for Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino has netted six goals and has registered three assists in 12 Premier League appearances so far. Moreover, he has also scored two goals and registered one assist in six Champions League appearances this season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL How Firmino compares to the other PL forwards picked in the Brazil World Cup squad ahead of him 🤔 How Firmino compares to the other PL forwards picked in the Brazil World Cup squad ahead of him 🤔 https://t.co/eWEY0sYWti

Given his remarkable scoring form, he deserves to be selected in Brazil's World Cup squad ahead of a striker like Richarlison, given that he has been more consistent than the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

#2 Borja Iglesias (Spain)

The Spaniard is arguably one of the most in-form and clinical strikers in La Liga this season and his contributions in attack have been immense for Real Betis.

Iglesias has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances so far. He has also scored one assist in four Europa League appearances this season.

The 29-year-old's consistency in front of goal was ignored by Luis Enrique as he was not named in Spain's World Cup squad. Despite having performed better than several Spanish forwards like Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia, he was not considered for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

#1 Ivan Toney (England)

The Englishman is brilliant in attack and his presence has been fruitful for Brentford in the Premier League this season.

Toney has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances so far.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Thomas Frank doesn't agree with Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home Thomas Frank doesn't agree with Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home 👀 https://t.co/ZL90g7RcPH

His impressive scoring consistency is commendable but he was not selected for England's World Cup squad.

Given his fine form, he should be on the list ahead of attackers like Callum Wilson and Jack Grealish, considering that he has netted more goals than both players in the Premier League this season.

